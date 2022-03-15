The California governor’s call to create specialized courts in counties to help homeless people with mental health and substance abuse care and services has received support in San Mateo County, with questions about details and scale remaining.
You just read:
San Mateo County officials weigh mental health court proposal
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.