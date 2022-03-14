Submit Release
News Search

There were 800 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,742 in the last 365 days.

Death of Condemned Inmate Michael Allen

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County officials notified San Quentin State Prison that death-sentenced individual Michael Allen was pronounced deceased Feb. 6, 2022, while in the custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD). Allen had been on out-to-court status since Jan. 26, 2012.

Allen had been found unresponsive in his cell at the Men’s Central Jail. Life-saving measures were performed by deputy personnel and medical staff; however, he was pronounced deceased at 7:18 p.m. by a paramedic. The coroner will determine Allen’s cause of death and the LASD is investigating.

Allen, 49, was admitted from Los Angeles County on Dec. 20, 1993, to serve life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder with enhancements for the use of a firearm. While incarcerated, he was sentenced to death in Los Angeles County on Dec. 12, 1997, for two counts of first-degree murder for the 1991 deaths of Duane Payton Beroit, 26, and Donald Ray Loggins, 32. He had been on death row since Dec. 22, 1997.

There are currently 691 death-sentenced individuals. Information about capital punishment can be found here: https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/capital-punishment/.

Contact: CDCR Press Office, (916) 445-4950 or opec@cdcr.ca.gov

You just read:

Death of Condemned Inmate Michael Allen

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.