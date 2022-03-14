Death of Condemned Inmate Michael Allen

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County officials notified San Quentin State Prison that death-sentenced individual Michael Allen was pronounced deceased Feb. 6, 2022, while in the custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD). Allen had been on out-to-court status since Jan. 26, 2012.

Allen had been found unresponsive in his cell at the Men’s Central Jail. Life-saving measures were performed by deputy personnel and medical staff; however, he was pronounced deceased at 7:18 p.m. by a paramedic. The coroner will determine Allen’s cause of death and the LASD is investigating.

Allen, 49, was admitted from Los Angeles County on Dec. 20, 1993, to serve life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder with enhancements for the use of a firearm. While incarcerated, he was sentenced to death in Los Angeles County on Dec. 12, 1997, for two counts of first-degree murder for the 1991 deaths of Duane Payton Beroit, 26, and Donald Ray Loggins, 32. He had been on death row since Dec. 22, 1997.

There are currently 691 death-sentenced individuals. Information about capital punishment can be found here: https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/capital-punishment/.

