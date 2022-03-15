Submit Release
Suspects Sought in Theft One Offenses in the First District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to Theft One offenses that occurred in the First District.

 

In each offense the suspects entered an establishment, took property and then fled the scene. The offenses are listed below:

 

  • On Sunday, March 13, 2022, at approximately 3:08 pm, in the 300 block of Tingey Street, SE CCN #22035075
  • On Sunday, March 13, 2022, at approximately 2:25 pm, in the 900 block of H Street, NE  CCN #22035055
  • On Saturday, March 12, 2022, at approximately 12:07 pm, in the 300 block of Tingey Street, SE CCN 22-034-637

The suspects and their vehicles were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in these photos:

 

 

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

