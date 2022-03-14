March 14 – March 18, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.
Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.
Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Monday, March 14
9:15 a.m. Meet with legislative team Location: Rampton Room
11:45 p.m. Host State Employee Town Hall Location: Governor’s Office
1:20 p.m. Meet with legislative team Location: Rampton Room
3 p.m. Meet with general counsel Location: Governor’s Office
Tuesday, March 15
9:15 a.m. Meet with Sen. Dan McCay Location: Governor’s Office
10:30 a.m. Meet with legislative team Location: Rampton Room
1:15 p.m. Interview Supreme Court candidates Location: Governor’s Office
3 p.m. Meet with legislative team Location: Rampton Room
Wednesday, March 16
10 a.m. Meet with President Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson Location: Governor’s Mansion
10:40 a.m. Meet with GOPB staff Location: Governor’s Mansion
11 a.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions Location: Virtual meeting
11:30 p.m. Meet with energy advisor Location: Governor’s Mansion
2 p.m. Interview Supreme Court candidates Location: Governor’s Office
5:45 p.m. Speak at Education First meeting Location: Alta Club, 100 E. South Temple, Salt Lake City
Thursday, March 17
10 a.m. Hold Governor’s Monthly News Conference Location: PBS Utah studio MEDIA AVAILABILITY
12 p.m. Participate in “Let Me Speak with the Governor” radio show Location: Gold Room
1:05 p.m. Meet with Sheryl Worsley Location: Governor’s Office
1:30 p.m. Meet with Utah Sports Commission Board Location: Virtual meeting
Friday, March 18
9 a.m. Meet with Iron County Commissioners Location: Governor’s Rural Office, Cedar City
10:45 a.m. Visit Hurricane Family Pharmacy Location: 25 N. 2000 West, Hurricane MEDIA ACCESS
11:05 a.m. Visit FX Metal Works Location: 293 N. 2260 West, Hurricane
11:30 a.m. Meet with Washington County Commissioners Location: Grafton Building, Washington County Fair Grounds
12:15 p.m. Speak at ground breaking of Washington County Receiving Center Location: Legacy Park Extension Office, Washington County Fair Grounds MEDIA ACCESS
1:30 p.m. Attend Mayor’s Roundtable Location: 405 W. University Blvd., Cedar City
2:45 p.m. Visit Cedar City Hospital Location: 1303 N. Main St., #3C, Cedar City
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Monday, March 14
8:45 a.m. Meet with director of elections Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
9:15 a.m. Meet with legislative team Location: Rampton Room
10:30 a.m. Interview with Telemundo Location: Gold Room
11 a.m. Interview with Deseret News Location: Virtual
11:45 a.m. Host State Employee Town Hall Location: Governor’s Office
1:20 p.m. Meet with legislative team Location: Rampton Room
3 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
3:30 p.m. Meet with general counsel Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
Tuesday, March 15
10 a.m. Meet with Ambassador of the Republic of Romania Location: Gold Room
10:30 a.m. Meet with legislative team Location: Rampton Room
1:15 p.m. Participate in Supreme Court candidate interviews Location: Governor’s Office
3 p.m. Meet with legislative team Location: Rampton Room
Wednesday, March 16
9 a.m. Meet with the Lima, Peru Delegation Location: Gold Room
10 a.m. Interview with KSL Studio 5 Location: KSL Studio
2 p.m. Participate in Supreme Court candidate interview Location: Governor’s Office
Thursday, March 17
All day State Government Leadership Foundation Visit to Israel Location: Israel
Friday, March 18
All day State Government Leadership Foundation Visit to Israel Location: Israel
