March 14 – March 18, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, March 14 9:15 a.m. Meet with legislative team Location: Rampton Room 11:45 p.m. Host State Employee Town Hall Location: Governor’s Office 1:20 p.m. Meet with legislative team Location: Rampton Room 3 p.m. Meet with general counsel Location: Governor’s Office

Tuesday, March 15 9:15 a.m. Meet with Sen. Dan McCay Location: Governor’s Office 10:30 a.m. Meet with legislative team Location: Rampton Room 1:15 p.m. Interview Supreme Court candidates Location: Governor’s Office 3 p.m. Meet with legislative team Location: Rampton Room

Wednesday, March 16 10 a.m. Meet with President Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson Location: Governor’s Mansion 10:40 a.m. Meet with GOPB staff Location: Governor’s Mansion 11 a.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions Location: Virtual meeting 11:30 p.m. Meet with energy advisor Location: Governor’s Mansion 2 p.m. Interview Supreme Court candidates Location: Governor’s Office 5:45 p.m. Speak at Education First meeting Location: Alta Club, 100 E. South Temple, Salt Lake City

Thursday, March 17 10 a.m. Hold Governor’s Monthly News Conference Location: PBS Utah studio MEDIA AVAILABILITY 12 p.m. Participate in “Let Me Speak with the Governor” radio show Location: Gold Room 1:05 p.m. Meet with Sheryl Worsley Location: Governor’s Office 1:30 p.m. Meet with Utah Sports Commission Board Location: Virtual meeting

Friday, March 18 9 a.m. Meet with Iron County Commissioners Location: Governor’s Rural Office, Cedar City 10:45 a.m. Visit Hurricane Family Pharmacy Location: 25 N. 2000 West, Hurricane MEDIA ACCESS 11:05 a.m. Visit FX Metal Works Location: 293 N. 2260 West, Hurricane 11:30 a.m. Meet with Washington County Commissioners Location: Grafton Building, Washington County Fair Grounds 12:15 p.m. Speak at ground breaking of Washington County Receiving Center Location: Legacy Park Extension Office, Washington County Fair Grounds MEDIA ACCESS 1:30 p.m. Attend Mayor’s Roundtable Location: 405 W. University Blvd., Cedar City 2:45 p.m. Visit Cedar City Hospital Location: 1303 N. Main St., #3C, Cedar City

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Monday, March 14 8:45 a.m. Meet with director of elections Location: Lt. Governor’s Office 9:15 a.m. Meet with legislative team Location: Rampton Room 10:30 a.m. Interview with Telemundo Location: Gold Room 11 a.m. Interview with Deseret News Location: Virtual 11:45 a.m. Host State Employee Town Hall Location: Governor’s Office 1:20 p.m. Meet with legislative team Location: Rampton Room 3 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs Location: Lt. Governor’s Office 3:30 p.m. Meet with general counsel Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Tuesday, March 15 10 a.m. Meet with Ambassador of the Republic of Romania Location: Gold Room 10:30 a.m. Meet with legislative team Location: Rampton Room 1:15 p.m. Participate in Supreme Court candidate interviews Location: Governor’s Office 3 p.m. Meet with legislative team Location: Rampton Room

Wednesday, March 16 9 a.m. Meet with the Lima, Peru Delegation Location: Gold Room 10 a.m. Interview with KSL Studio 5 Location: KSL Studio 2 p.m. Participate in Supreme Court candidate interview Location: Governor’s Office

Thursday, March 17 All day State Government Leadership Foundation Visit to Israel Location: Israel

Friday, March 18 All day State Government Leadership Foundation Visit to Israel Location: Israel

Download a copy of this schedule here.

