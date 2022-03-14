Submit Release
News Search

There were 788 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,738 in the last 365 days.

March 14 – March 18, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, March 14

9:15 a.m.    Meet with legislative team Location:    Rampton Room

11:45 p.m.  Host State Employee Town Hall Location:    Governor’s Office

1:20 p.m.    Meet with legislative team Location:    Rampton Room

3 p.m.         Meet with general counsel Location:    Governor’s Office

Tuesday, March 15

9:15 a.m.    Meet with Sen. Dan McCay Location:    Governor’s Office

10:30 a.m.  Meet with legislative team Location:    Rampton Room

1:15 p.m.   Interview Supreme Court candidates Location:   Governor’s Office

3 p.m.        Meet with legislative team Location:   Rampton Room

Wednesday, March 16

10 a.m.       Meet with President Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson Location:    Governor’s Mansion

10:40 a.m.  Meet with GOPB staff Location:    Governor’s Mansion

11 a.m.       Meet with Boards and Commissions Location:    Virtual meeting

11:30 p.m.  Meet with energy advisor Location:    Governor’s Mansion

2 p.m.         Interview Supreme Court candidates Location:    Governor’s Office

5:45 p.m.    Speak at Education First meeting Location:    Alta Club, 100 E. South Temple, Salt Lake City

Thursday, March 17

10 a.m.       Hold Governor’s Monthly News Conference Location:    PBS Utah studio MEDIA AVAILABILITY

12 p.m.       Participate in “Let Me Speak with the Governor” radio show  Location:    Gold Room

1:05 p.m.    Meet with Sheryl Worsley Location:    Governor’s Office

1:30 p.m.    Meet with Utah Sports Commission Board Location:    Virtual meeting

Friday, March 18

9 a.m.         Meet with Iron County Commissioners Location:    Governor’s Rural Office, Cedar City

10:45 a.m.  Visit Hurricane Family Pharmacy Location:    25 N. 2000 West, Hurricane MEDIA ACCESS

11:05 a.m.  Visit FX Metal Works Location:    293 N. 2260 West, Hurricane

11:30 a.m.  Meet with Washington County Commissioners Location:    Grafton Building, Washington County Fair Grounds

12:15 p.m.  Speak at ground breaking of Washington County Receiving Center Location:    Legacy Park Extension Office, Washington County Fair Grounds MEDIA ACCESS

1:30 p.m.    Attend Mayor’s Roundtable Location:    405 W. University Blvd., Cedar City

2:45 p.m.    Visit Cedar City Hospital Location:    1303 N. Main St., #3C, Cedar City

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Monday, March 14

8:45 a.m.    Meet with director of elections  Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office 

9:15 a.m.    Meet with legislative team Location:    Rampton Room

10:30 a.m.  Interview with Telemundo  Location:    Gold Room

11 a.m.       Interview with Deseret News Location:    Virtual

11:45 a.m.   Host State Employee Town Hall Location:    Governor’s Office

1:20 p.m.    Meet with legislative team Location:    Rampton Room

3 p.m.         Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office 

3:30 p.m.    Meet with general counsel Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office 

Tuesday, March 15

10 a.m.       Meet with Ambassador of the Republic of Romania Location:    Gold Room

10:30 a.m.  Meet with legislative team Location:    Rampton Room

1:15 p.m.   Participate in Supreme Court candidate interviews Location:   Governor’s Office

3 p.m.        Meet with legislative team Location:   Rampton Room

Wednesday, March 16

9 a.m.         Meet with the Lima, Peru Delegation Location:    Gold Room

10 a.m.       Interview with KSL Studio 5 Location:    KSL Studio

2 p.m.         Participate in Supreme Court candidate interview Location:    Governor’s Office

Thursday, March 17

All day    State Government Leadership Foundation Visit to Israel Location:    Israel

Friday, March 18

All day    State Government Leadership Foundation Visit to Israel Location:    Israel

Download a copy of this schedule here.

###

You just read:

March 14 – March 18, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.