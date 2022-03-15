Submit Release
News Search

There were 787 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,724 in the last 365 days.

FWC hosts public meeting on fishing regulations for Fellsmere Water Management Area

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) invites the public to attend a meeting to discuss proposed largemouth bass regulation changes for Fellsmere Water Management Area (commonly known as Headwaters and Egan Lakes).  FWC staff will provide a brief presentation on this topic and then gather feedback on proposed rule language.

The meeting will be held 6-8 p.m. March 30, in the Blue Cypress Room at the St. Johns River Water Management District Office, 525 Community College Parkway SE, Palm Bay, FL 32909.

The proposed rules include catch and release of all largemouth bass in the Fellsmere Water Management Area and the required use of circle hooks when fishing with live bait greater than 3 inches in length. All stakeholders interested are encouraged to attend.

Fellsmere Reservoir is currently managed under statewide freshwater fishing regulations. The FWC will use data collected from fish population sampling and angler creel surveys to inform future management actions. For more information about FWC’s Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management, contact Allen Martin, 386-623-1836.

You just read:

FWC hosts public meeting on fishing regulations for Fellsmere Water Management Area

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.