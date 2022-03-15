FWC hosts public meeting on fishing regulations for Fellsmere Water Management Area

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) invites the public to attend a meeting to discuss proposed largemouth bass regulation changes for Fellsmere Water Management Area (commonly known as Headwaters and Egan Lakes). FWC staff will provide a brief presentation on this topic and then gather feedback on proposed rule language.

The meeting will be held 6-8 p.m. March 30, in the Blue Cypress Room at the St. Johns River Water Management District Office, 525 Community College Parkway SE, Palm Bay, FL 32909.

The proposed rules include catch and release of all largemouth bass in the Fellsmere Water Management Area and the required use of circle hooks when fishing with live bait greater than 3 inches in length. All stakeholders interested are encouraged to attend.

Fellsmere Reservoir is currently managed under statewide freshwater fishing regulations. The FWC will use data collected from fish population sampling and angler creel surveys to inform future management actions. For more information about FWC’s Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management, contact Allen Martin, 386-623-1836.