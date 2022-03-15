Hit Series Law & Order: Organized Crime Features Austin Artist Placed by Art Lease Austin
Austin artist Dawn Okoro's work makes an appearance, placed by newly launched Art Lease Austin in partnership with Universal TelevisionAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Production Designer Carlos Menéndez needed original artwork to complete new scenes on the set of Law and Order: Organized Crime, he turned to friend and founder of Art Lease Austin, Kathryn Stern. With the January launch of Art Lease Austin (ALA), the longtime friendship between Stern and Menéndez, and the celebrated return of Christopher Meloni (Det. Elliot Stabler) to the beloved series, the stars aligned for an artwork cameo on one of the most successful TV franchises in history. It was a massive moment of exposure for exciting multidisciplinary artist and Austin resident Dawn Okoro.
Art Lease Austin facilitates selection, acquisition, lease and loan programs catering to the TV/Film industry, interior designers, stagers, and collectors. Several works from Okoro’s Afro-punk and Afrofuturism-inspired Punk Noir series were selected for gallery scenes in season 2, episode 15 (“Takeover”) of Law and Order: Organized Crime, which aired Thursday, March 10, 2022. From Set Decorator Caroline Ghertler, who led the national artwork search, up through the ranks of the art department and ultimately the show’s Director, Okoro's bold and vibrant work was a clear stand-out.
Over a long and acclaimed career, Menéndez has worked across TV, Film and commercials with the likes of Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts, Andy Garcia and more. As a University of Texas graduate Menéndez maintained contacts in Austin, ultimately selecting Art Lease Austin for the delicate task of sourcing artwork. With nearly seven million Organized Crime viewers tuning in each week, every detail matters.
“When Carlos described his vision, Dawn's bold and beautiful work that I'd seen earlier in the year at Martha's Contemporary Gallery instantly came to mind." says ALA Founder Kathryn Stern.
Through partnerships like the one forged with Universal Television’s Art Department and the broader design community, ALA aims to promote well-crafted, locally sourced originals over reproductions while leveraging an Art Patron model that enables artists to share in the proceeds. The boutique ALA collection of leasable paintings includes artwork by artists Patrick Pucket, Jana Swec, Shane Scribner, Catherine Allen,Thad Morgan, and Lisa Harrison, all of whom either live, work, or show in the Austin area.
Selected paintings appearing in the March 10, 2022 “Takeover” episode of Law and Order: Organized Crime include Dawn Okoro’s “Moyo,” acrylic and copper leaf on canvas, “Three Graces,” acrylic on canvas, and “Effacement,” acrylic, copper leaf, and metal spikes on canvas, all part of her Punk Noir series.
Dawn Okoro’s desire to make art sparked from her love of fashion illustration and design. Her work is influenced by punk and the composition techniques used in fashion photography. Okoro has collaborated with Pepsico and had work on set for productions at NBC, Sony Pictures, and BET. She is featured in Harper’s Bazaar, Architectural Digest, Hyperallergic, USA Today, W Magazine, and in Essence.
Okoro’s solo exhibition, “Mad Explosive Spontaneity,” is at Maddox Gallery in London through March 24, 2022. In Austin, Okoro’s work can be viewed outside the Carver Branch of Austin Public Library. The piece, “Austin Storybox” is a public art collaboration with Adrian Armstrong, led by Mobley.
About Art Lease Austin
Art Lease Austin connects luxury interior designers, vacation rental super hosts, next-level real estate stagers, and production designers with all original, locally sourced, elegant works of art. Raised by an engineer and self taught painter, and inspired by her own study of art as a youngster, founder and Austin native Kathryn Stern conceived of Art Lease Austin to meet the need for affordable and time-specific access to original art through her expertise in sourcing and art loan facilitation. With ALA’s patronage-model, part of the proceeds from each transaction flow back to the artists, empowering them to continue creating.
