BluSky Restoration Contractors Announces 2021 Charitable Contributions Exceeding $661,000

The national restoration leader contributes through its BluSky Foundation and has grown its charitable giving by 32% since 2020.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, one of the largest restoration companies operating in the United States today, is pleased to announce its 2021 charitable giving totals which exceeded $661,000. A significant portion of these funds were raised through the BluSky Foundation, and the money benefitted over 50 nonprofit organizations across the country.

In the midst of a global pandemic, the BluSky Foundation's charitable giving has continued to grow over the last two years by an impressive 32%. The organization continues to scale its large fundraising events in metro areas such as Denver and Greensboro, which raised more than $100,000. The company has woven its philanthropic efforts into the overarching values of its operations.

“We’re fully committed to the children, families, and communities that benefit from our support and rely on local contributions to continue their mission,” said Kent Stemper. “BluSky continues to thrive, and as we grow, so does our duty to lend our resources and time to charities and organizations which support those populations in need of support.”

BluSky Restoration Contractors have integrated volunteerism and giving back into their company culture, and the company’s employees are afforded opportunities to contribute to the local community throughout the year. With hundreds of collective volunteer hours among its personnel, BluSky has benefited an estimated 16,000+ people across the country.

Based out of Denver, Colorado, BluSky Restoration Contractors offers a full array of restoration, renovation, environmental and roofing services to clients across the country. They specialize in large-scale projects and offer support services to properties that have been significantly damaged by fires, floods, plumbing issues, major storms and more.

For more information and news about BluSky Restoration Contractors, please visit their official website at https://goblusky.com/, or follow the company on Twitter and Facebook.

