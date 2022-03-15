New Southbound I-580 Second and Mill Ramp Configuration Launches March 17 as Part of Spaghetti Bowl Improvements

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Southbound Interstate 580 exit changes will launch next week at the Reno spaghetti bowl as part of continuing Nevada Department of Transportation spaghetti bowl improvements.

March 16 at 11 p.m. through March 17 at 3 a.m.: Overnight Ramp Closures

Southbound I-580 off ramps to Mill and Second Street will both be closed 11 p.m. March 16 through 3 a.m. March 17 as crews pave, stripe and open temporary new southbound ramps. Detour available via Villanova Drive.

Beginning at 6 a.m. March 17: Southbound I-580 Mill and Second Street Ramps Shifted Since August 2021, southbound I-580 exits to Second and Mill streets have been combined into one temporary exit. Beginning the morning of March 17, drivers exiting at Second or Mill streets will use new, separate exits. This temporary ramp configuration will allow crews to pave new southbound I-580 lanes near the exits. The temporary construction configuration will ultimately be modified to new permanent ramps which will reduce the merging streams of traffic from crossing for enhanced mobility and safety.

Second Street: drivers exiting southbound I-580 onto the Second Street/Glendale Avenue ramp will exit slightly north of the existing ramp. Drivers should be prepared to exit sooner for Second Street/Glendale Avenue than the previous ramp configuration.

Mill Street: drivers exiting southbound I-580 onto the Mill Street ramp will exit slightly south of the existing ramp.

Exit signage will direct motorists to the appropriate exit.

Drivers should anticipate new traffic patterns in the area and drive attentively.

FOURTH STREET LANE CLOSURES I-580 bridges over East Fourth Street are being renovated/widened. Detours posted.

East Fourth Street reduced to one travel lane between Sixth Street and Galletti Way from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. nightly March 13-15.

KIETZKE LANE CLOSURE Southbound I-580 bridges over Kietzke Lane are being renovated/widened. Detours posted.

Kietzke Lane closed overnight between Kuenzli Street and Galletti Way from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. nightly March 13-18.

MILL/SECOND STREET RAMP CLOSURES

Access from southbound I-580 to Second Street and/or Mill Street intermittently closed from 8 p.m-6 a.m. nightly March 13-18.

Access to one route, either Second Street or Mill Street, will remain available.

SPAGHETTI BOWL RAMP CLOSURES

These spaghetti bowl ramps will intermittently close from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. nightly March 13-18. Additional periodic ramp closures to continue through 2022. Eastbound I-80 to northbound U.S. 395 Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580

Schedule is subject to change.

The improvements are part of construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. The eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences.

For additional information, please visit NDOTSpaghettiBowl.com. You can also call the project hotline at (775) 636-4202, e-mail info@ndotspaghettibowl.com or text SBX to 797979 to sign up for text alerts. Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000. Also follow @NevadaDOTReno on Twitter for traffic and project updates in northern Nevada, and @nevadadot on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for updates from across the state.