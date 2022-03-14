Press Releases

03/14/2022

Connecticut Department of Public Health Issues Emergency Order to Transfer Nursing Home Patients from Quinnipiac Valley Center in Wallingford

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 14, 2022

CONTACT: Chris Boyle—Director of Communications

(860) 706-9654 – christopher.boyle@ct.gov

HARTFORD, Conn. — Today, Manisha Juthani, MD, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH), ordered the immediate transfer of 94 residents from the Quinnipiac Valley Center (QVC), a 180-bed skilled nursing facility in Wallingford, for repeated and ongoing failure to correct serious and widespread health and safety issues.

DPH is working with the Office of the Attorney General, the State’s Long-term Care Ombudsman Program, and an assigned temporary manager to facilitate safe and appropriate transfers for all the residents. DPH has activated the Long-Term Care Mutual Aid Program to help identify other skilled nursing facilities with available beds.

On Feb. 10, 2022, DPH conducted a Complaint Investigation Survey at QVC—which is owned by the Genesis Corporation—that resulted in two findings of Immediate Jeopardy, meaning the violations are serious enough to risk imminent harm to life. DPH directed a plan of correction which included the appointment of the temporary manager on March 3. The temporary manager reported to DPH additional issues with the facility, including, among other things, systemic problems with medication errors. DPH has since identified five more instances of Immediate Jeopardy related to failure to administer medications appropriately and accurately to residents and failure to report adverse incidents to DPH. The facility has been experiencing significant failures with infection control.

“Any instance of Immediate Jeopardy is troubling, and most facilities can correct these deficiencies relatively quickly and successfully. Seven instances of Immediate Jeopardy are unprecedented in Connecticut and absolutely unacceptable,” said Commissioner Juthani. “We have given QVC ample time to correct the issues and DPH staff have been monitoring the facility almost daily. We no longer have confidence that the facility can keep its residents safe. Moving people from their homes on short notice is a serious action that we do not take lightly. But we are convinced that this order is necessary to ensure the safety of all the residents there.”

“This transfer order is a rare and extreme measure, reflecting severe standard of care concerns at Quinnipiac Valley Center. The findings regarding patient neglect, staffing, infection control measures, medication administration and their lack of leadership led to a finding of imminent harm by Commissioner Juthani, leaving the state no choice but to intervene. Our Health and Education Section is continuing to provide legal support to the Commissioner,” said Connecticut Attorney General William Tong

General Statute 19a-534 authorizes DPH to transfer from one nursing home facility to another nursing home facility, residential care home or hospital if the commissioner determines that there is imminent danger to the health safety or welfare of any patient in any nursing home facility.

