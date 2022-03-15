Consulting Magazine Names Treacy & Company’s Yan Vinarskiy and Xiao Liu as 2022 Rising Stars
EINPresswire.com/ -- Two leaders from Treacy & Company, a boutique growth and innovation consulting firm, have been recognized as top performers in their industry.
Yan Vinarskiy, Engagement Leader, and Xiao Liu, Principal, have been named to Consulting Magazine’s “Rising Stars of the Profession” 2022 list, which recognizes outstanding talent under the age of 35 in the consulting industry. Both Vinarskiy and Liu have been recognized in the category: Excellence in Client Service.
“Yan and Xiao have gone above and beyond when it comes to servicing our clients,” said Josh Coleman, Managing Partner at Treacy & Company. “They have proven their ability to think and act innovatively for our clients, providing strategic consulting and direction that provides a lasting impact for the businesses we partner with.”
For the seventh year in a row, Consulting Magazine presents the annual awards to recognize talented and promising individuals redefining the consulting profession. According to the publication, identifying promising and committed next-generation leaders not only complements and strengthens the industry’s core of seasoned veterans but is also critical to the sustainability, growth and advancement of the consulting industry.
Based in Chicago, Vinarskiy leverages his extensive experience in product development, sales effectiveness, and growth strategy in his role as an Engagement Leader. He also leads the Employee Engagement team, which is tasked with creating and maintaining an industry-leading experience for Treacy & Company teammates. Prior to joining Treacy & Company in 2019, Vinarskiy worked as a product manager at Twilio in charge of the company’s data analytics product portfolio. During his time at Twilio, he led the development and launch of a new email marketing analytics product suite.
Liu is a Principal with a decade of experience in strategy and management consulting based in Boston. He has produced revenue and margin growth results for Fortune 500 companies across a broad range of industries, including technology, financial services, healthcare, business services, consumer goods, and industrials. Liu has been with Treacy & Company since 2010, advising clients on various topics, most notably strategy, commercialization, and innovation. Much of his work is grounded in practicality, as he often serves as an extension of clients’ sales, marketing, product, and operations teams to deploy initiatives. Furthermore, he is an organizational problem solver who navigates through complex, matrix companies to deliver results for clients.
About Treacy & Company:
Treacy & Company is a boutique growth and innovation consulting firm with offices in Boston and Chicago. Their consultants are industry agnostic, drawing upon years of front-line experience across a broad range of industries. They work in highly focused teams—typically a Partner and three to five consultants—in conjunction with key stakeholders in organizations to design and deploy growth, innovation, and digital strategies that challenge their thinking on familiar paradigms.
