Canadian Designer Diane Kroe Raises Money to Support the Ukrainian Relief Effort Through Fashion

Diane will use print designs purchased from a Kyiv artist to create a special fashion collection. Profits will be donated directly to relief efforts.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned for finding inspiration from all over the world by incorporating colours and prints into her innovative designs, Canadian fashion designer Diane Kroe is focusing on ways to help Ukrainians caught up in the turmoil of war. Having heard about individuals making donations directly to people in the Ukraine through platforms such as Airbnb and Etsy, Diane realized she might also be able to help by means of Spoonflower, a platform where designers sell their artwork for use on textile prints.After searching through the platform for Ukrainian artists, Diane found Olga. “I knew right away that her prints would work beautifully with my brand and that my customers would love them,” says Diane. “After messaging Olga through Spoonflower, I wasn’t even sure that I would hear back from her at all, under the circumstances. But she responded within a day, telling me she’s from Kyiv and has had to flee to Poland with her daughters. Selling her artwork provides her with a much-needed source of income, so she was more than happy to hear from me.”Diane presented her clients with seven of Olga’s prints to choose from, and they narrowed them down to two favorites in a blue/turquoise color range. Next, Olga’s prints will be custom-made into designer fabrics in North Carolina, USA. Diane will design two garments from her collection and make them available for pre-order at her upcoming Trunk Show on April 2nd, at the Verity Club in Toronto. The designs will then be released online to customers all over the world.Every piece in the collection sold will have a portion of the proceeds diverted to the BCU Foundation, a registered non-profit organization that is currently working to provide humanitarian aid and supplies to people in Ukraine.“The BCU Foundation was recommended to me by my Ukrainian Canadian clientele,” adds Diane. “The funds go directly into the bank and they manage the distribution, using the money where it’s needed most. They are much more closely tied into the needs of the Ukrainian relief effort than we are. Many of them still have family in the Ukraine.”To see how Olga’s artwork was selected, visit Instagram . To find out more about Diane Kroe’s fashion, visit her website at dianekroe.com About Diane KroeOffering style, simplicity and function for women who love to have fun and travel light, Diane Kroe offers a Canadian fashion brand designed for versatility, yet inspired by every day adventures. With designs that are essential for traveling in comfort and packing light, Diane believes in a ‘less is more’ concept, while using the best travel-perfect fabrics on the market.