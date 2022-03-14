Attorney General Ford Announces Certificate of Innocence and Board of Examiners Award Approval for Ignacio Dealba, Jr. Following Wrongful Incarceration

Carson City, NV - Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford is pleased to announce that the Nevada Board of Examiners approved the award of $220,922.82 from the State of Nevada as compensation for the time Ignacio Dealba, Jr. spent incarcerated following his wrongful conviction. Eighth Judicial District Court Judge Joanna S. Kishner entered stipulated orders on January 20, 2022, which AG Ford fully supported.

As attorney general, pursuing justice is the core mission of my office and I am delighted that Mr. Dealba has been declared innocent,” said AG Ford. “While no amount of money can ever replace our freedom, Mr. Dealba will be compensated for the years he spent incarcerated. I want to thank the attorneys in my office who have worked tirelessly on this case. Your work means so much in the eyes of Nevadans.”

In 2005, two assailants conducted a robbery and, while fleeing by vehicle, fired shots at an off-duty Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sergeant pursuing them. The assailant driving the car was arrested and named Dealba as his accomplice. Dealba was subsequently arrested for robbery and attempted murder. Despite no physical evidence connecting him to the crime, Dealba was convicted of Robbery with Use of a Deadly Weapon, Attempt Murder with Use of a Deadly Weapon, and Possession of Firearm by Ex-Felon in 2006 by the State of Nevada. In 2009, the Nevada Supreme Court overturned Dealba’s conviction. Years later, the assailant who named Dealba as his accomplice recanted his statement via sworn affidavit submitted to the Eighth Judicial District Court and the Court subsequently issued an order determining Dealba to be innocent of the crimes for which he was convicted.

In 2019, the Nevada Legislature adopted Assembly Bill 267– codified in NRS 41.900 et seq. – to compensate persons who have been wrongfully incarcerated if they can prove, by a preponderance of the evidence, that they did not commit the crime for which they were convicted, were not an accomplice, and did not otherwise cause their own conviction. Additional costs, including reasonable attorney fees, educational expenses, counseling services and certain other reimbursements are also permitted. Dealba is the sixth person in Nevada to receive a Certificate of Innocence under this new statute.

This matter was handled by the Attorney General’s Post-Conviction Unit by Chief Deputy Attorney General Heather Procter, Deputy Attorney General Jaimie Stilz, and Deputy Attorney General Sheryl Serreze.

###