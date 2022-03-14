CarepathRx Launches New Renal Initiative to Improve Patient Medication Therapy Management
CarepathRx's renal initiative is being introduced to chronic kidney disease providers across the nation to improve complex medication management challenges.
The clinical complexity of end-stage renal disease places patients at risk for polypharmacy, which increases the possibility of adverse drug effects and harmful drug-disease interactions.”MERCER ISLAND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CarepathRx, a leader in pharmacy and medication management solutions, is proud to announce a new renal initiative to address medication management challenges for patients with kidney disease. The new initiative by ExactCare, a CarepathRx company that provides comprehensive medication therapy management and compliance packaging, is being introduced to Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) providers across the nation.
Currently, more than 35 million Americans are living with CKD. This condition is usually asymptomatic and, if left untreated, can develop into kidney failure – requiring dialysis or a kidney transplant. CKD takes an enormous clinical toll on patients and incurs high economic costs to health systems.
“The clinical complexity of end-stage renal disease places patients at risk for polypharmacy, which increases the possibility of adverse drug effects and harmful drug-disease interactions.” said Keith Crawford, Chief Strategy Officer at CarepathRx. “These patients typically take an average of 10 to 12 medications, prescribed by 5 to 7 different physicians, and can total up to 20 pills per day. ExactCare is ideally positioned to redefine medication management in chronic kidney disease.”
ExactCare provides solutions to overcome medication and chronic-care challenges for patients with complex medical needs. Together with CarepathRx, the company serves over 15 health systems and 600 hospitals.
“ExactCare offers a range of services that delivers providers and patients with CKD the ability to optimize therapeutic outcomes and clinically address costly medication problems,” said Graham Gravley, PharmD, Sr. Vice President, Clinical Services at ExactCare. “Our approach is patient-centric, rather than product-focused. We assess and manage the patient’s entire medication therapy regimen to include medication synchronization and other services to improve adherence, such as our convenient, multi-dose compliance packaging.”
About CarepathRx
CarepathRx is transforming pharmacy care delivery for health systems and hospitals, delivering improved patient outcomes that drive clinical, quality, and financial results. Through the industry’s most comprehensive, end-to-end hospital pharmacy care delivery model, CarepathRx is turning hospital pharmacy into an active care management strategy and revenue generator while providing support across the patient’s complete healthcare journey. The company takes an enterprise approach, providing a powerful combination of technology, market-leading clinical pharmacy services, and wrap-around services that optimize pharmacy performance across the enterprise for fully integrated pharmacy operations, expanded healthcare services, improved ambulatory access, minimized clinical variation and new health system revenue streams. Today, CarepathRx serves more than 15 health systems and 600 hospitals, with more than 1,500 employees nationwide. For more information about CarepathRx, visit www.carepathrxllc.com.
About ExactCare
ExactCare, a CarepathRx company, provides solutions to overcome medication-related and chronic care challenges for patients with complex, chronic medical needs. Founded in 2009, the company drives better health for patients and better clinical, quality, and economic outcomes for the healthcare organizations that care for them—including payers, health systems and hospitals, home health organizations, primary care practices and other providers. ExactCare provides comprehensive long-term pharmacy care to patients in assisted and independent living facilities, throughout transitions of care, and in their homes—with a focus on improving patient adherence to prescribed medications and enabling safer, more effective medication regimens. ExactCare also provides a number of additional value-based solutions, including HEDIS Gap Closure Assistance and Medication Therapy Management (MTM) Programs. ExactCare is licensed to serve patients nationwide. For more information, visit www.exactcare.com.
