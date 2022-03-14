PennDOT, Safety Partners Highlight Traffic Safety During ‘St. Patrick’s Day Impaired Driving Initiative’ Across Southeast Pennsylvania

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania State Police, Delaware County District Attorney, Upland Borough Police Department, AAA, and the Pennsylvania DUI Association held an event today at the Upland Borough Police Department to outline regional impaired driving safety efforts during St. Patrick’s Day.

“We understand people are looking for a reason to celebrate, and we want our community members to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day, but we also want to impress upon everyone the importance of safe driving,” said Shawn Noonan, Regional DUI Program Administrator of the Pennsylvania DUI Association. “Please don’t allow the deadly consequences of alcohol-impaired and drug-impaired driving to ruin the St. Patrick’s Day festivities; make a plan to get home safely.”

“St. Patrick’s Day is wonderfully celebrated throughout Delaware County as a day when we revel in Irish American culture, a heritage which means so much to who we are as a community. But the celebrating must be done responsibly,” said Jack Stollsteimer, Delaware County District Attorney. “We’re not saying don’t drink alcohol, but if you do drink, give the keys to someone else. In today’s world of ride sharing apps, there is simply no excuse to mar this holiday by driving while impaired and putting people’s lives at risk.”

According to preliminary PennDOT data, during the 2021 St. Patrick’s Day holiday period beginning at 6:00 PM on Friday, March 12, running through 6:00 AM on Thursday, March 18, there were 213 crashes involving an impaired driver, resulting in nine fatalities.

“If you’re the designated driver, make sure you don’t drink so you can keep that promise of safety to yourself and your passengers. It can be a long night, but people are counting on you, not to mention the other drivers, passengers, and pedestrians on the streets. So, take the role of a designated driver seriously – people are relying on you,” said Krys Johnson, PennDOT Safety Press Officer.

Before ever heading out, it’s vital to plan ahead. Follow these tips to ensure everyone’s safety:

Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Designated drivers should refrain from drinking any alcohol as impairment begins with the first drink. Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact law enforcement.

Do you have a friend who has been drinking and is about to drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.

Pedestrians are reminded to practice safe behaviors, including designating a “sober walker” to ensure all parties safely make it to their destination.

“Whether you will be gathering with friends at a house party or on a pub crawl, if alcohol is part of the festivities, make sure you designate a sober driver, consider rideshares such as with Lyft or Uber, or take public transportation to ensure you get home safely,” advises Jana Tidwell, manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Drunk driving is 100% preventable. Have a plan to ensure you and everyone else on the roadways arrive home safely. There’s no excuse. Don’t be that person.”

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

