Bridge Rehabilitation Project Has Begun on Red Run Road (Route 1044) in Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – A bridge rehabilitation project on Red Run Road (Route 1044) in Lancaster County began today, Monday, March 14. The bridge spans Little Muddy Creek just west of the intersection with Muddy Creek Road in Brecknock Township.
This project includes rehabilitation of a single-span bridge over Little Muddy Creek, guiderail updates, minor drainage, slope stabilization and other miscellaneous construction.
The bridge is closed to traffic. A detour is in place using Fivepointville Road (Route 1046), Route 897 and Vine Street.
Work is expected to be completed by August 4, 2022.
Jay Fulkroad and Son, Inc., of McAllisterville, PA, is the prime contractor on this $698,478 project.
MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018
