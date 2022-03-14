Lane Changes for the Ball's Bend Safety Improvement Project on State Route 228 Middlesex Township, Butler County

​Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to a change in traffic lanes beginning March 15, 2022 near the Route 8 and Park Road intersections on State Route 228 in Middlesex Township, Butler County.

Contractor, Independence Excavating of Independence, Ohio will be resetting the barrier that is currently at the edge of the State Route 228 Eastbound shoulder onto the shoulder against the existing white line from Park Road East towards State Route 8. The barrier will then extend into the current turning lanes leaving a dedicated left turn lane and a left/through/right turn lane in the Eastbound direction. Westbound will remain one lane.

This work will facilitate the excavation, drainage and pavement to widen the current intersection to the south.

Drivers should remain alert for slowed traffic in this area.

This $26.5 million safety improvement project is anticipated to be completed in Spring 2025.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

