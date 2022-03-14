STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police investigates shooting in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Vermont (Monday, March 14, 2022) — The Vermont State Police is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday morning, March 14, 2022, in the town of Westminster.

Police received a report just before 11 a.m. that a man had been shot inside a mobile home at Shady Pines Park, off of Back Westminster Road. Initial reports from the scene indicate the owner of the home encountered two intruders, a man and a woman, and shot at them, striking the man. The man was driven to the urgent care center in Bellows Falls and subsequently was transferred by helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. The extent and severity of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages and involves troopers from the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Crime Scene Search Team and the Field Force Division. The Victim Services Unit also is responding.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional information is currently available. The state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

- 30 -