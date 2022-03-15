New Board Members present and offer information sessions at HIMSS22 for CEIBA HEALTH, Booth No: 1768
HIMSS22 participants will be able to listen to our Board members live, during the next 4 days at our booth, in large monitors. Do not miss the chance to learn and hear from the global experts.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newly appointed CEIBA HEALTH Board Members Dr. Craig Lilly, Vice Chair of Critical Care at UMass, and Dr. Mauricio Leitão, MD, Global Digital Health Expert, Clinical Researcher Digital Health Lab at UMass Medical School; Omar Badawi, PharmD, MPH, FCCM, Director of Medical Device Safety, National Evaluation System for health Technology Coordinating Center (NESTcc); and Dr. Christian Storm, MD, the Founder of the first Virtual ICU Care company in Germany by TCC, will share their insight at HIMSS22 about innovation and trends in telehealth.
Join Dr. Craig Lilly, Vice Chair of Critical Care at UMass, as he shares an overview of key technologies to consider when moving forward with a virtual center of excellence to increase access to care, improve care coordination and fast-track operational efficiencies. His presentation and discussion is designed to address staff shortages and provide support to bedside clinicians and surrounding community hospitals.
Dr. Mauricio Leitão, MD, MBA, a Researcher, and Global Digital Health Expert will explore 9 key points that will help you in your journey of Digital Technology selection, proposing strategies and planning methods for a successful implementation. The Digital Health Industry has rapidly expanded. The number of tools with significant relevance in delivering virtual services had an exponential growth and became more complex. Choosing the technology that best adapts is a challenging process.
Dr. Omar Badawi's presentation will review the motivation and need for risk models in critical care as well as key considerations when designing models for various use cases. The evolving landscape of data sharing and collaborative model building will also be discussed.
Dr Christian Storm is involved in Virtual ICU Care in Germany by TCC.Today, telemedicine is a generic term and is often used to describe digital health technology such as video consultations offered by general practitioners or video rounds offered by university hospitals in Germany. Currently, German hospitals face a significant staff shortage and low grade of digitization as more than 70% of ICUs still document on paper resulting in high variability of medical quality. TCC (Telehealth Competence Center) offers 24/7 remote digital intensive-care services while processing real-time high-frequency data for AI-guided prediction of the patient’s medical course, enabling TCC to provide a new, proactive method of preventive treatment. Furthermore, a full Patient-Data-Monitoring-System (PDMS) for paperless documentation on the ICU is offered in a SaaS model reducing the need for local IT resources and facilitating time of implementation. A key is the easy connectivity of bedside devices by using the CEIBA IoT-Connector, providing pre-installed drivers and interfaces, but also the possibility of remote update of new drivers, even for older devices. TCC is using CEIBAs eClinics software and its AI guided dashboard solution for 24/7 real-time services with highly trained Intensivists. Different service levels are available and customizable dashboards at the bedside or for controlling purposes are offered. Real-time data by TCC will optimize the patient flow and workload as much as possible. Currently, the first three hospitals are starting with 24/7 TCC services. However, TCC has also started several pilot agreements with homecare providers.
Mr. Afsar Alp, Co Founder and President at CEIBA stated : "HIMSS22 participants will be able to listen to our Board members live, during the next 4 days at our booth, in large monitors. Do not miss the chance to learn and hear about the industry's challenges, and solutions created by our experts."
HIMSS22 attendees and exhibitors may listen to these educational sessions at Booth No: 1768.
To reserve your spot, and to find out about the session times, and date, please email us at afsar.alp@ceiba-healthcare.com
