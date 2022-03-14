Plastics & Polymers Will Grow 2X During The Forecast Period, Demand Of Pharmaceutical Packaging Market To Pick Up At 7.5% CAGR - Fact.MR Analysis

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking By Material(Plastics & Polymers, Paper & Paperboard, Glass, Aluminum Foil), By Product Type(Primary, Secondary, Tertiary), By Application (Retail Pharmacy, Contract Packaging, Institutional Pharmacy) - Global Market Insights 2019 to 2029

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advancements in packaging technology such as smart labelling, enhanced dosing techniques, and renewable materials are propelling the pharmaceutical packaging market to grow 2.2X during the forecast period (2019-2029).



Increasing healthcare spending in developed countries and growing preference for convenient packaging solutions, especially among millennials, will propel growth. Market incumbents are investing in expansion strategies and research & development of sustainable packaging materials that comply with stringent government regulations.

In February 2019, European Union (EU) mandated the serialization of pharmaceutical drugs to improve tracking of pharmaceuticals and curb counterfeiting activities.

Global demand for pharmaceutical packaging to grow at 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period. The pharmaceutical packaging industry analysis shows that the market is set to touch 87 Bn in 2021, growing from 5.1% CAGR between 2016 and 2020.

Sensing the opportunities, pharmaceutical packaging manufacturers are relying on new product development and strategic mergers. As per Fact.MR analysis, top 5 players account for nearly 60% share.

Request a sample to get extensive insights into the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4573

Asian Markets to Widen Investment Opportunities

Characterized by the presence of leading pharmaceutical companies, North America will maintain its hegemony over global sales with 38% share of total market value.

The United States, regarded as the largest pharmaceutical market of the world will propel demand from this region on the back of growing geriatric population, high per-capita income, and increasing healthcare spending.

Southeast Asia & Oceania offer lucrative growth opportunities with a double digit CAGR of more than 11% through the end of 2029.

East Asia is another region that shows double digit growth. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are developing healthcare infrastructure to accommodate the increasing demand for quality healthcare from the millennial workforce.

These factors will fuel pharmaceutical packaging demand from East Asia to grow at a stellar 10.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global pharmaceutical packaging market is segmented on the basis of material, product type, application and region.

Material

Plastics & Polymers Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene (PE) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polystyrene (PS) Others

Paper & Paperboard

Glass

Aluminum Foil

Others





Product Type

Primary Pharmaceutical Packaging Plastic Bottles Caps & Closures Parenteral Containers Blister Packs Prefillable Inhalers Pouches Medication Tubes Others

Secondary Pharmaceutical Packaging Prescription Containers Pharmaceutical Packaging Accessories

Tertiary Pharmaceutical Packaging





Application

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Retail Pharmacy

Contract Packaging

Institutional Pharmacy

Others

To learn more about Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4573

Manufacturers Leveraging Sustainable Materials at Scale

Aluminum foil packaging will gain increased traction from pharmaceutical drugs such as tablets, and capsules. Excellent recyclability quotient enables broader adoption of aluminum foil packaging. Trends such as convenient dosing and increased product information will engender demand for additional product features and innovation in packaging methods of pharmaceutical drugs. Carbon footprint reduction must be a top priority, manufacturers can start recycling initiatives such as in-store recycling where consumers return used inhalers and other devices. Biologics and other customized medicine trends will propagate niche pharmaceutical packaging during the forecast period. Market players must be vigilant about development of these trends to capitalize on remunerative growth opportunities.

Leading companies from the pharmaceutical packaging market are

Amcor Plc

Becton Dickinson & Company

AptarGroup Inc.

Drug Plastics Group

Gerresheimer AG

Schott AG

Owens Illinois Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Berry Global Inc.

WestRock Company SGD S.A.

International Paper Company

COMAR LLC

CCL Industries Inc.

Vetter Pharma International.

Key Takeaways of Pharmaceuticals Packaging Market Study

Plastics & Polymers will grow 2X during the forecast on the back of increasing adoption of sub-segments such as polypropylene in sustainable packaging practices.

Primary pharmaceutical packaging is going to grow two-folds between 2019 and 2029. Development of new drugs such as Apelisib (Piqray, Selinexor (Xpovio) will further generate demand for primary packaging.

Contract packaging will show 2.4X growth through the end of forecast. This is attributable to prevalence of strategic partnership between pharmaceutical companies and packaging manufacturers.

North American pharmaceutical packaging market exhibits 1.8X growth during the forecast period. Growing geriatric population, coupled with health conscious millennials opting for preventive care, positions this region as a majority shareholder of the total market value.

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Purchase a copy of report on Pharmaceutical Packaging Market at https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4573

Check out more studies related to Chemical and Materials Industry, conducted by Fact.MR:

Demand Analysis of Flat Glass Market Outlook 2022-2032 - Growth is attributed to an expansion of the solar energy market amid rising environmental concerns, cost reductions for solar installations, advancements in technology, and the growing demand for electricity. Solar cells especially make extensive usage of flat glass in various forms.

Ammonium Thiosulfate Consumption Analysis (2022-2032) - As per latest market analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, consumption of ammonium thiosulfates over the past half-decade decreased a CAGR of around -2.9%.

Global Metals in Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Outlook (2022-2032) - The global sales of metals in electric vehicle charging infrastructure garnered a market value of US$ 1 Bn in 2021 and is expected to register a staggering double digit CAGR of 18% by accumulating a market value of US$ 10 Bn through the assessment period 2022-2032. In 2022, the market is forecast to reach US$ 2 Bn.

Properties of Natural Gelling Agents are Majorly Driving Demand - Demand for natural gelling agents to be used in cosmetics has also seen a significant rise, thus providing a positive outlook to natural gelling agent producers.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Access MarketNgage: The On Demand, Subscription based platform from Future Market Insights

www.marketngage.com

Now avail flexible Market Research Subscription through MarketNgage, the Market Research Subscription Platform from Future Market Insights and other iconic market research powerhouses. Go beyond just reports and access research multi-format through downloadable executive summaries, chapters, databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports across all major industries, 200+ sub sectors and 1200+ niche markets, through MarketNgage.

Sign Up for a 7 day free trial!

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583