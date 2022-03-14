Submit Release
News Search

There were 722 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,656 in the last 365 days.

Pax­ton Joins Let­ter Demand­ing Biden Admin­is­tra­tion Halt Head Start Mask Mandate

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, along with 22 other states, sent a letter to the Biden Administration demanding that it immediately rescind the Head Start mask mandate. The mandate contradicts guidance from the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund – both of whom agree that children aged 5 years and under should not be required to wear masks.  

“We are at a point where even the most restrictive states, such as California and Oregon, are lifting mask mandates at schools,” Attorney General Paxton said. “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has walked back its masking guidance, but the Biden Administration thinks they have the authority to force 5 year-old children to wear a mask. The only thing consistent about this administration’s policies regarding COVID-19 is that they are inconsistent.” 

Read the letter here.  

You just read:

Pax­ton Joins Let­ter Demand­ing Biden Admin­is­tra­tion Halt Head Start Mask Mandate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.