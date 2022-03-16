Oasis Focus Inc Partners with Feed The Children for South Dallas Easter Food Giveaway
Oasis Focus Inc Partners with Feed The Children for South Dallas Easter Food GiveawayDALLAS, TX, USA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oasis Focus Inc. a non profit organization that provides hope to families, public schools and the market place has partnered with Feed The Children, an international organization that fights hunger around the world to serve families in South Dallas, Texas for Easter. Through partnerships, Oasis Focus Inc. is able to help and serve families in under-served communities receive the resources they need to lead healthy, successful lives.
Feed The Children was established over 40 years ago and it is one of the leading anti-hunger organizations globally. In the United States, Feed The Children distributes food and other items through its network of local community partners. Internationally, Feed The Children manages child-focused community development programs that focus on reducing hunger and malnutrition, teaching health and promoting self-reliance in 8 countries.
According to Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, number of children facing hunger in the United States rose during the pandemic from more than 10 million children in 2019 to nearly 12 million children in 2020. In the United States, 12 million children may not know where they will get their next meal.
On Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in South Dallas, Texas, an estimated 700 bags of food and products will be given away on a first come, first serve basis. There is no need for participants to register for the Easter Giveaway. However, participants are requested to give their family size and zip codes. Participants will enter the Easter Giveaway line on MLK Blvd at Jeffries, circle around the loop to pick up food and exit back on MLK Blvd. Walk-ups are welcome and will be served.
As a partner agency of Feed The Children, Oasis Focus Inc. is able to host food distribution for the holidays and other special events in under-served communities, hence helping more families in North Texas. Oasis Focus Inc. founders, Drs. Johnson and Feyi Obamehinti, are excited for the partnership with Feed The Children. Along with Oasis Focus Inc. board members, Drs. Obamehinti are honored to be Jesus hands and feet in the world.
To learn more about Oasis Focus Inc, visit www.oasisfocus.org.
