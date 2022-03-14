DNR seeks comments on International Falls area fisheries management plans (published March 14, 2022)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites anglers and others to comment on fisheries management plans through April 15 for several waterbodies in the International Falls Fisheries work area.

The waterbodies all are in St. Louis County: Ash River, Lost River, Fawn Creek, and Kinmount Creek.

The DNR will use comments and suggestions from the public as it updates fisheries management plans that identify specific management activities planned for the covered waters over the next five to 20 years. These plans include a variety of fisheries information: summaries and evaluations of past management activities and regulations; background information such as water chemistry characteristics; water temperature information; and species presence, stocking, and historic catch rates from previous fisheries surveys.

These plans also can identify biological and social factors that may limit a fishery’s potential and seek to address these limiting factors by prescribing science-based management tools when biologically, fiscally and socially appropriate.

Comments and suggestions from the public are important in identifying angler values and social considerations to include in the plans. Public input also helps evaluate the success of activities laid out in management plans and is most useful before plans are finalized. Anyone can request information and share thoughts about fisheries management by contacting Kevin Peterson, International Falls Area fisheries supervisor, by email or phone at 218-598-8190.

Comments and suggestions for managing other lakes and streams in the International Falls work area are welcome at any time and will be considered when those plans are due for review.