Scott Murray And Leadership America Turning Adversity Into Opportunity
Scott Murray, Founding Partner of Leadership America, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Having a Multi EMMY Award-winning TV anchor on our show was amazing. Scott is a living legend, and it was so fun to interview him. Leadership America is a great idea, and he is impacting so many!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Scott Murray, Founding Partner of Leadership America for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Scott Murray joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
— Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine
ABOUT Leadership America
We're creating Champions by talking with Champions...
A weekly radio show & podcast that highlights influential leaders from the world of business, sports, entertainment, healthcare & philanthropy, co-hosted by Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist, Scott Murray, and Leadership Coach, Angel Carlton. These timely and important conversations empower people to become leaders for life as they share their journeys to success, the adversities that led to opportunities and the leadership principles that make them who they are today. We introduce you to the business and cultural leaders who are truly making a difference in their companies and in the community; an impressive line-up of thought-leaders, who share their journeys to success, their insights on leadership, as well as their advice for success in business and in life.
Scott Murray joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Scott Murray discusses the newest offerings of Leadership America, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Scott Murray joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Scott Murray was amazing. The success of Leadership America is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Scott Murray on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Leadership America. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Scott Murray who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Scott Murray”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
andrew jacob
DotCom Magazine
+1 602-909-9890
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Scott Murray, Founding Partner, Leadership America, A DotCom Magazine Interview