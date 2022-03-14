BluSky Restoration Contractors Announces Its Leadership Succession Plan
As Kent Stemper moves to the Board of Directors, Drew Bisping will step into the vacant position as CEO.DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC., an industry leader in property restoration, recently outlined its new succession plan. Moving into 2022, Kent Stemper will soon leave his current role as Chief Executive Officer, to be replaced by Drew Bisping—the current President of the company.
Kent Stemper has worked with BluSky for over seven years, and he will now join the firm's Board of Directors, where he will assume the Vice Chair position. While his day-to-day role with the company will change, Mr. Stemper’s dedication to one of the country’s most prominent restoration companies remains fixed.
"When I think of everything that we've been able to accomplish over the last seven years, and all the hard work we've put into this, I couldn't be prouder to have served as the CEO of BluSky", said Stemper. "Truly, this is a result of the dedication and collaboration of our employees, partners and clients.”
Drew Bisping is equally eager to support BluSky’s vision in his new role as CEO. "I can't think of a greater honor than being named to this new role" said Bisping. "I started my career in construction more than 25 years ago. In that time, I've learned how important a family-oriented culture is. BluSky’s family mentality and overreaching vision has been key to our success, and I look forward to continuing that fine tradition moving forward."
This succession plan is the culmination of a multi-year strategy that has been carefully conceived, shaping what the company is and can become in the future.
Based out of Denver, Colorado, BluSky Restoration Contractors offers a full array of restoration, renovation, environmental and roofing services to clients across the country. They specialize in large-scale projects and offer support services to properties that have been significantly damaged by fires, floods, plumbing issues, major storms and more.
