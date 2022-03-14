Submit Release
News Search

There were 764 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,703 in the last 365 days.

BluSky Restoration Contractors Announces Its Leadership Succession Plan

As Kent Stemper moves to the Board of Directors, Drew Bisping will step into the vacant position as CEO.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC., an industry leader in property restoration, recently outlined its new succession plan. Moving into 2022, Kent Stemper will soon leave his current role as Chief Executive Officer, to be replaced by Drew Bisping—the current President of the company.

Kent Stemper has worked with BluSky for over seven years, and he will now join the firm's Board of Directors, where he will assume the Vice Chair position. While his day-to-day role with the company will change, Mr. Stemper’s dedication to one of the country’s most prominent restoration companies remains fixed.

"When I think of everything that we've been able to accomplish over the last seven years, and all the hard work we've put into this, I couldn't be prouder to have served as the CEO of BluSky", said Stemper. "Truly, this is a result of the dedication and collaboration of our employees, partners and clients.”

Drew Bisping is equally eager to support BluSky’s vision in his new role as CEO. "I can't think of a greater honor than being named to this new role" said Bisping. "I started my career in construction more than 25 years ago. In that time, I've learned how important a family-oriented culture is. BluSky’s family mentality and overreaching vision has been key to our success, and I look forward to continuing that fine tradition moving forward."

This succession plan is the culmination of a multi-year strategy that has been carefully conceived, shaping what the company is and can become in the future.

Based out of Denver, Colorado, BluSky Restoration Contractors offers a full array of restoration, renovation, environmental and roofing services to clients across the country. They specialize in large-scale projects and offer support services to properties that have been significantly damaged by fires, floods, plumbing issues, major storms and more.

Media Relations
BluSky Restoration Contractors
+1 800-266-5677
email us here

You just read:

BluSky Restoration Contractors Announces Its Leadership Succession Plan

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.