Submit Release
News Search

There were 690 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,626 in the last 365 days.

Solar Power of Oklahoma announces new members of its executive team

new hire

Matthew “Bear” McAfee, director of sales

new hire

Wayne Hutson, director of operations

EDMOND, OK, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar Power of Oklahoma has added to its executive team. Wayne Hutson has joined the company as director of operations and Matthew “Bear” McAfee will serve as director of sales.

Hutson brings more than two decades of experience to the role. His MBA is from the University of Missouri, where he also completed his undergraduate degree in business. McAfee has worked in recruitment and business development since 2016. He graduated from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary with a master’s degree in divinity in 2021 and earned a bachelor’s degree in communications at the University of Oklahoma.

“As the demand for solar power has increased, our team has grown to include new employees throughout the company, from executives to administrative staff, installers and warehouse laborers,” said J.W. Peters, president of Solar Power of Oklahoma. “Having Wayne and Bear on-board will streamline our services, with direct impact on the customer experience. We look forward to continued growth.”

Founded in 2017, Solar Power of Oklahoma is fully-owned and operated in Oklahoma. The company’s solar advisors work with home and business owners to custom design solar systems, which are then installed by SPO installers. Solar Power has installed more than 1,700 solar energy systems for customers throughout Oklahoma. Learn more at www.solarpowerok.com.

Callie Collins
Price Lang Public Relations
+1 405-509-1598
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Solar Power of Oklahoma announces new members of its executive team

Distribution channels: Companies, Energy Industry, Environment, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.