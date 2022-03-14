Solar Power of Oklahoma announces new members of its executive team
EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar Power of Oklahoma has added to its executive team. Wayne Hutson has joined the company as director of operations and Matthew “Bear” McAfee will serve as director of sales.
Hutson brings more than two decades of experience to the role. His MBA is from the University of Missouri, where he also completed his undergraduate degree in business. McAfee has worked in recruitment and business development since 2016. He graduated from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary with a master’s degree in divinity in 2021 and earned a bachelor’s degree in communications at the University of Oklahoma.
“As the demand for solar power has increased, our team has grown to include new employees throughout the company, from executives to administrative staff, installers and warehouse laborers,” said J.W. Peters, president of Solar Power of Oklahoma. “Having Wayne and Bear on-board will streamline our services, with direct impact on the customer experience. We look forward to continued growth.”
Founded in 2017, Solar Power of Oklahoma is fully-owned and operated in Oklahoma. The company’s solar advisors work with home and business owners to custom design solar systems, which are then installed by SPO installers. Solar Power has installed more than 1,700 solar energy systems for customers throughout Oklahoma. Learn more at www.solarpowerok.com.
Callie Collins
