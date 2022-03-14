A World Without War is Wojak's Mission; Wojak to the people of Ukraine; From Elon to a New Exchange
EINPresswire.com/ -- These days, the shadow of war has put a lot of pressure on people in the cryptocurrency market. It is natural that many people in the market have lost money due to the pressures of war, but on the other hand, there is also the opportunity that many people can help each other through cryptocurrency. Wojak, as a charity token, saw it as her duty to help the people of Ukraine after the official announcement of one of her whales.
Wojak today formally supported the Ukrainian people by donating more than 100,000 tokens. Of course, it should be noted that Wojak's attention has not been political at all and she does not intend to get involved in political events. Rather, Wojak's view is entirely that many people are being killed in the shadow of war for no apparent reason, and that this is not fair at all. Hence, this assistance can be the beginning of a world peace.
Today has been a frustrating day for Wojak. More than 90% growth in just half an hour after Elon tweeted, once again turning all eyes on Wojak's long-term goals. Wojak proved today that it is a very big project. It has many hidden whales and each of them can change Wojak's status in a second. This clear support of the big whale caused Wojak's official Twitter to comment under this post and write: "Thank you boss.". The use of the word boss in front of a big character like Elon, shows that Wojak has a relationship with this person.
Because we have seen many times before that Elon has decided to react to completely irrelevant messages, but this time there was no reaction. He even emphasized this issue in a way. Even minutes after the tweet, he talked about Netflix, and new rumors surfaced that Netflix and Wojak were set to work together. So many things happened in a row that no one even understood how Wojak grew up. Wojak's official channel wrote: "Thank you boss. Would you let us publish the listing news?" .
This issue caused the news agency to follow up with the exchange offices under Wojak's supervision, and the result was that Wojak decided to use the Golden Exchange (C) exchange plan and enter this exchange office with several different services. No one knows what lies behind all this silence. But one thing is clear, the future is clear for Wojak.
Mary Willison
