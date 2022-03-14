Submit Release
Statement by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on the Fiscal Year 2022 Budget

Today, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona issued the following statement on the President’s Fiscal Year 2022 Budget:

“The latest bipartisan funding package delivers for our students and families by making essential investments in our schools and building on a cornerstone of the Biden-Harris administration—keeping equity at the center of all we do. This includes $17.5 billion for the Title I program as a down payment on President Biden’s commitment to bridge funding and equity gaps in our education system, target resources to schools with a high percentage of students from low-income backgrounds, and improve educational outcomes for students. The bipartisan package makes important strides to meet the needs of the whole child, to support effective teaching and learning, and to strengthen the pipeline for underrepresented teachers. This bipartisan move also helps make college more affordable by increasing the maximum Pell Grant by $400, which is a down payment on the President’s call to double Pell, and will help more students pursue a college education and gain the skills to secure their futures. At the Department of Education, we’ll continue building on the strong foundation set forth through this funding to support the success of all students.”

