Taking the Brain to Heart: Ankin Law partners with Brain Injury Association of Illinois
Alliance creates referral network for firm, organization to raise awareness of resources available to those with brain injuriesCHICAGO, IL, USA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ankin Law, Chicago’s leading personal injury law firm, today announced a partnership with the Brain Injury Association of Illinois (BIA-IL) to enhance awareness of the legal and treatment resources available for those affected by traumatic head injuries in Illinois.
The alliance creates a robust referral network for those impacted by traumatic brain injuries (TBI) to find knowledgeable legal assistance and quality caretakers. Together, Ankin Law and BIA-IL will provide valuable resources to those that have brain injuries.
“My team works diligently to provide support, resources and legal action for those impacted by brain injuries,” said Howard Ankin, founder and lead attorney at Ankin Law. “Ankin Law is honored to collaborate with Brain Injury Association of Illinois. We look forward to leading the discussion around traumatic brain injuries (TBI) and implementing actionable change with BIA-Il.”
In addition to the referral network, the partnership provides Ankin Law the opportunity to reach members of the BIA-IL through conference speaking opportunities; presence at charity events such as luncheons, raffles, golf outings and conferences; branding on BIA-IL marketing materials; and enhanced exposure at the organization’s annual conference.
Each year, 50,000 Americans die due to TBI and more than 250,000 people in Illinois suffer from disabilities from brain injuries. While this announcement falls during Brain Injury Awareness Month, the partnership will provide lasting, meaningful assistance for years to come.
“Brain Injury Association of Illinois is a source of hope and a breadth of resources. A partnership with Ankin Law, a Chicago firm with aligned visions and goals, just makes sense,” said Philicia Deckard, executive director of BIA-Il. “Collaboration is at the heart of everything we do–a critical component in the fight against traumatic brain injuries.”
For more information about brain injuries visit BIAIL.org. And if you have suffered a brain injury and are seeking legal counsel, visit AnkinLaw.com or call Ankin Law at 312-600-0000.
About Ankin Law
Howard Ankin is a third generation Chicago attorney with extensive experience in personal injury law, workers’ compensation, medical malpractice, and social security disability. For over 25 years, Howard has navigated complex legal matters for his clients Howard and Ankin Law goes beyond Illinois case law to listen and advocate for his clients to get them the compensation they deserve for physical and emotional injuries. Ankin Law is injury law made personal.
About Brain Injury Association of Illinois.
The Brain Injury Association of Illinois (BIA of IL) is the only statewide non-profit organization in Illinois serving individuals with Acquired Brain Injury, their families and professionals who treat them. The Brain Injury Association of Illinois works with local, state, and national organizations to consistently lead Illinois in providing quality, affordable and accessible services to people with brain injuries and their families. The BIA of IL is part of a network of brain injury associations across the United States and is an affiliate of the Brain Injury Association of America (BIAA).
# # #
William Bray
Consumer Attorney Marketing Group
+1 800-600-2264 ext. 3324
williamb@camginc.com