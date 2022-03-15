Prevelo Bikes Ranks No. 73 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Pacific Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
We believe it's important for kids to have quality bikes and that we have a duty to all of the present and future Prevelo families to be relentless in product design, quality, and customer service”WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. Magazine today revealed that Prevelo Bikes is No. 73 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Alaska, Hawaii, California, Oregon, and Washington. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful private companies within the Pacific region economy generating sustainable growth and jobs.
“I’m super stoked that Prevelo has been recognized as one of the Pacific Regionals fastest-growing companies.” said Jacob Rheuban, Founder of Prevelo Bikes. “The Pacific region of the USA is the home of some of the largest companies in the world. And then there’s us, a little family-run company making bicycles for kids - recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the region. I don’t really know how this happened, but if anybody deserves credit it’s the small and mighty team that makes Prevelo crank every day. I’m privileged to work with such an amazing group of professionals. As a team, we believe it's important for kids to have quality bikes and that we have a duty to all of the present and future Prevelo families to be relentless in product design, quality, and customer service, and to work hard to make sure that every family that owns a Prevelo bike has the best family riding experience possible. With that said, we’re going to allow ourselves a day to celebrate this recognition, so if you visit our shop today brace yourself for loud 80’s music.”
The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific. Between 2018 and 2020, these 150 private companies had an average growth rate of 195% percent and, in 2020 alone, they added 10,252 jobs and $5.1 billion to the Pacific region’s economy.
“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.
About Prevelo Bikes
Prevelo Bikes (prevelo.com) is a premium kids bike brand, completely dedicated to making the best lightweight kids bikes. Prevelo bikes feature award-winning low and agile design that makes riding bikes easier and more fun for kids. Every bike made by Prevelo features premium construction and utilizes lightweight aluminum alloys and quality components. Prevelo is a California family-owned business run by parents who ride bikes with their kids and believe it’s important for kids to have quality bikes.
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.
The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
