As per DelveInsight analysis, the Vagus Nerve Stimulators Market is witnessing a surge primarily due to the rising prevalence of neurological diseases, the increasing popularity of VNS therapy as an alternative or even conjunctive treatment in cases where drug resistance develops, growing research in studying the effects of VNS on other indications, technological advancements leading to the development of new products such as non-invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation devices, and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vagus Nerve Stimulators Market is Expected to Witness Positive Growth With A CAGR of 9.06% During the Study Period (2018-26)

As per DelveInsight analysis, the Vagus Nerve Stimulators Market is witnessing a surge primarily due to the rising prevalence of neurological diseases, the increasing popularity of VNS therapy as an alternative or even conjunctive treatment in cases where drug resistance develops, growing research in studying the effects of VNS on other indications, technological advancements leading to the development of new products such as non-invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation devices, and others.

DelveInsight's Vagus Nerve Stimulators Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, upcoming device innovation, individual leading companies market shares, challenges, market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key Vagus Nerve Stimulators companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Global Vagus Nerve Stimulators Market

According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is anticipated to dominate the global Vagus Nerve Stimulators market during the forecast period.

The leading Vagus Nerve Stimulators companies such as LivaNova, Soterix Medical Inc, MicroTransponder Inc, Parasym Ltd, electroCore, tVNS Technologies GmbH, and others are currently dominating the Vagus Nerve Stimulators market.

and others are currently dominating the Vagus Nerve Stimulators market. In August 2021, the FDA approved the MicroTransponder Vivistim Paired VNS System , a one-of-its-kind, drug rehabilitation system with the intention to treat moderate to severe upper extremity motor deficits associated with chronic ischemic stroke.

the FDA approved the , a one-of-its-kind, drug rehabilitation system with the intention to treat moderate to severe upper extremity motor deficits associated with chronic ischemic stroke. In March 2020, LivaNova received the CE Mark approval for their Vagus Nerve Stimulation VNS Therapy® System, Symmetry™ for difficult-to-treat depression.

For more insights about the Vagus Nerve Stimulators market; download the snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Vagus Nerve Stimulators Market Report

Vagus Nerve Stimulators

A Vagus Nerve Stimulator is a pacemaker-like device that comes with an implantable programmable generator that is implanted in the chest wall and delivers electrical impulses to the vagus nerve in the neck thereby stimulating the vagus nerve and providing relief to patients.

The FDA has approved an implantable vagus nerve stimulator to treat epilepsy and depression. In addition, in Europe, new non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation devices that do not require surgical implantation to treat epilepsy, depression, and pain have been approved.

Vagus Nerve Stimulators Market Insights

North America is estimated to account for the largest share in the Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) devices market among all the regions. The key driving factors of the North America Vagus Nerve Stimulators market are the high prevalence of epilepsy, depression in the region, increasing disposable income, rising investments, and big collaborative expansions by key players in the region. Moreover, the conducive regulatory environment in the region is expected to establish the dominance of the North American Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) devices market in the overall global landscape.

Furthermore, advanced product launches and commercialization agreements among the key VNS companies are further expected to fuel the Vagus Nerve Stimulators market. For instance, in August 2021, the FDA approved drug-free rehabilitation system intended to treat moderate to severe upper extremity motor deficits associated with chronic ischemic stroke—a stroke caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain with long-lasting symptoms the first-of-its-kind Vagus Nerve Stimulation device the MicroTransponder Vivistim Paired VNS System. Thus, the interplay of all the aforementioned factors is likely to fuel the Vagus Nerve Stimulators market growth in the United States during the forecast period.

For further information about the scenario of the Vagus Nerve Stimulators market in other geographies, visit Vagus Nerve Stimulators Market

Vagus Nerve Stimulators Market Dynamics

The Vagus Nerve Stimulators market is experiencing an increase in product demand for a variety of reasons, with one of the key reasons being the rising prevalence of neurological disorders. Moreover, with more positive results being reported concerning the VNS therapy, more research is being conducted on different disease areas, which may further expand the application of Vagus Nerve Stimulation devices in the coming years. For instance, several studies are ongoing in studying the effects of VNS on tinnitus, irritable bowel syndrome, and chronic pain, among other indications. This further presents an opportunity for making significant headway in the Vagus Nerve Stimulators market in the near future.

However, procedure-related complications and the high cost of these devices may be confining factors for the Vagus Nerve Stimulators market growth.

Along with the factors mentioned above, the Vagus Nerve Stimulators market witnessed a period of slow growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdown implemented by various governments worldwide to curb the spread of the COVID-19 infection resulted in the suspension of various surgeries and outpatient consultations across all medical specialties, including specifically impacting elective procedures.

Get a sneak peek at the Vagus Nerve Stimulators market dynamics @ Vagus Nerve Stimulators Market Dynamics Analysis

Scope of the Vagus Nerve Stimulators Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2021-2026

2021-2026 VNS Market Segmentation By Product Type - Invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation Devices and Non-Invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation Devices

- Invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation Devices and Non-Invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation Devices VNS Market Segmentation by Application - Migraine, Epilepsy, Depression, and Others

- Migraine, Epilepsy, Depression, and Others VNS Market Segmentation By End-User - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others

Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others VNS Market Segmentation By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Key Vagus Nerve Stimulators Companies - LivaNova, Soterix Medical Inc, MicroTransponder Inc, Parasym Ltd, electroCore, tVNS Technologies GmbH, and others.

LivaNova, Soterix Medical Inc, MicroTransponder Inc, Parasym Ltd, electroCore, tVNS Technologies GmbH, and others. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

DelveInsight Analysis: The Vagus Nerve Stimulators market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.06% during the forecast period (2021-26).

Which MedTech key players in the Vagus Nerve Stimulators market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Best Vagus Nerve Stimulator

Table of Contents

1 Vagus Nerve Stimulators Market Report Introduction 2 Vagus Nerve Stimulators Market Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Vagus Nerve Stimulators Market Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Vagus Nerve Stimulators Market 7 Vagus Nerve Stimulators Market Layout 8 Vagus Nerve Stimulators Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Vagus Nerve Stimulators Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach

Learn more about the Vagus Nerve Stimulation devices @ Vagus Nerve Stimulator Implant

Related Reports

Peripheral Nerve Stimulators Market

Peripheral Nerve Stimulators Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Peripheral Nerve Stimulators companies such as SPR Therpaeutics, Cala Health, Bioness, Nalu Medical, Inc, among others.

Sacral Nerve Stimulator Devices Market

Sacral Nerve Stimulator Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Sacral Nerve Stimulator companies such as Medtronic Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Cyberonics, Neuropace, among others.

Neuromodulation Devices Market

Neuromodulation Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Neuromodulation Devices companies such as Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, LivaNova, NeuroSigma, NEVRO CORP., among others.

Neuroprosthetics Market

Neuroprosthetics Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Neuroprosthetics companies such as Medtronic, Cochlear Ltd., Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, among others.

Neurostimulation Devices Market

Neurostimulation Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Neurostimulation Devices companies such as Medtronic PLC, Cyberonics, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, among others.

Migraine Market

Migraine Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Migraine companies such as Cefaly Technology, Neurolief Ltd., ElectroCore, INC, tVNS technologies GmbH, Theranica Bio-Electronic Ltd., among others.

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Deep Brain Stimulation Devices companies such as Abbott, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, ALEVA NEUROTHERAPEUTICS SA., Newronika S.p.A., among others.

Other Trending Reports

Bipolar Depression Market

Bipolar Depression Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast, 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Bipolar Depression companies such as Intra-Cellular Therapies, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, COMPASS Pathways, Lundbeck, among others.

Neurological Diagnostic and Monitoring Equipment Market

Neurological Diagnostic and Monitoring Equipment Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Neurological Diagnostic and Monitoring Equipment companies such as Natus Medical, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Compumedics Limited, Croton Healthcare, among others.

Cerebral Infarction Market

Cerebral Infarction Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast, 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Cerebral Infarction companies such as Genervon Biopharmaceuticals, LLC, Pharmazz, SanBio, Inc., Bayer, among others.

Related Healthcare Blogs

Vagus Nerve Stimulation Devices Market Outlook

Bipolar Depression Pipeline Therapies

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices