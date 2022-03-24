A New Perspective on How to Live and Love with Meaning and Purpose
Creating a Life That Matters by Manis Friedman and Rivka Goldstein, will be available on Amazon Kindle and B&N, so don't miss the chance to grab your copy.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A lot has been written, discussed, and produced on love, religion, culture, parenting, and society to invoke critical thinking and To add to the tradition, and create value for the readers, two leading authors, Rabbi Friedman and Rivka Goldstein, have shared their thoughts in a non-conventional manner.
“Creating a Life That Matters” is a non-fiction book that highlights the interlinking of socio-cultural, economic, political, and traditional lifestyles in today’s world, and offers a sound wisdom. In this book, Rabbi Friedman and Goldstein touched upon concepts such as religion, spirituality, pop psychology, parenting, relationships, and marriage from different perspectives.
In the first chapter, the readers are introduced to concepts such as happiness, contentment, and self-esteem: its origin and how to attain them. Then, this book goes on to provide a road map for handling relationships, from dating to preparation for marriage, from forming a deep connection to maintaining successful partnerships. Moreover, it also deals with a most crucial question: how to do parenting in the right manner? While giving insights to the child’s rebellion in these changing times.
Much of the advice contained in this book may sound unfamiliar and astonishing, yet it is honest and genuine. The author maintains that “our ears have been attuned to different wisdom, culture or religious pattern.” As per the authors, ‘’the perspectives presented herein are simple truths, not limited to any particular cultural setting, undiluted with trendy theories, and unconstrained by religious dogma.’’ “Creating a Life That Matters” is written in simple and concise language, making it easy to understand for the readers. It can be a game-changer if the readers are looking to read something light yet full of insights. It enables the readers to develop a more coherent sense of the world around them and provides guidance to lead a better life.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
RABBI MANIS FRIEDMAN is a renowned author, teacher, and speaker noted for his keen intellect and intelligence. He offers free online tips and resources and regular releases on various issues such as relationships, dating, marriage and family, emotional well-being, spirituality, life’s obstacles, and so much more.
RIVKA GOLDSTEIN attended Harvard University on a full scholarship and earned a master’s degree in religious studies. She has spoken on international religious traditions at the University of Phoenix South Florida Main Campus and the Miami International University of Art & Design. Currently, she is a writing instructor at the Chaya Aydel Seminary in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Rivka also works as a relationship counselor, guiding men and women through the complexities of dating, marriage, parenthood, family, and stepfamily relationships.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
Website: https://itsgoodtoknow.org/
Email Address: info@itsgoodtoknow.org
Facebook: facebook.com/manisfriedman
YouTube: youtube.com/manisfriedman
Twitter: twitter.com/manisfriedman
Rabbi Manis Friedman
IT'S GOOD TO KNOW
info@itsgoodtoknow.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other