CARRY Media Gives Working Moms What They Want- Launches Multimedia Content Platform Advocating for Moms in the Workforce
New Platform to Provide Working Moms with the First Opportunity to be Heard and Enact ChangeCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CARRY Media™, a trailblazing media company committed to celebrating, championing and advocating for working moms with disruptive and intentional storytelling, is preparing to launch in Spring 2022. CARRY™ is founded and led by journalist-turned-entrepreneur and former Good Morning America and The View co-host, Paula Faris.
A resource for Working Mothers doesn’t exist. There are 35 million working moms in America. And, yet no one is handing her the mic. CARRY Media™ is committed to telling her story.
The reality? Working moms took the brunt of the pandemic labor squeeze – forced out of the workforce at record numbers. CARRY™’s vision is to be the loudest champion and the fiercest advocate for the working mom — telling her story in as many ways as they can — so the narrative changes. Why? Their tagline cuts to the chase: Because being a working mom should work.The workplace needs working moms, but it needs to do better by and for them.
Storytelling is the foundation of CARRY Media™. Internal Research conducted by CARRY™ in early 2022 reveals 90% of working moms feel burnout at some level and a staggering 97% of working moms surveyed feel either tremendous mom guilt or out of control.
Similarly:
o 62.3% of survey respondents declared their employer needs to provide more support specifically geared toward the unique needs of working moms. And these demands of working moms have been exasperated during the pandemic.
o 54% share there is NO resource for working moms but a strong desire for one.
By offering engaging content through shared realities of working momma-hood and encouraging women, CARRY™ is creating what working moms want and need —an advocate that hears them, sees them, and amplifies their voices.
“It is my personal mission to change the game for working moms,” says Faris. “And, mommas, you have my promise: CARRY Media™ will run through a wall for you. We will beat the drum and we won’t stop until being a working mom WORKS.”
For moms who work in any capacity and need a voice, an advocate and a relatable community – CARRY Media™ amplifies stories and catalyzes change, all at once. Whether she works because she needs to or because she wants to, CARRY™ is telling her stories, celebrating her wins and advocating for change through various channels, including newsletters, blogs, and partnerships.
About CARRY Media™
CARRY Media™ is an independent multi-faceted content platform that serves as a champion for working moms and provides the necessary resources to encourage, celebrate, and advocate for every working mom through disruptive and intentional multimedia storytelling. CARRY Media™ functions as the gateway between the workforce and mothers everywhere by sharing stories of working moms who need a voice, an advocate and a friend to champion their work and catalyze change at the same time. CARRY Media™ makes it easy to bring a fun and effective resource to working moms, while also purposefully building confidence, providing support and equipping them with tools to use daily. CARRY Media™ is led and founded by Emmy Award winning journalist and author, Paula Faris. Brand partners include: Dr. Anita Phillips (Trauma Therapist and In The Light Podcast Host), Megan Tamte (Co-Founder & Co-CEO EVEREVE), Beth Comstock (Former GE Marketing Chair, Nike B.O.D.), Liz Forkin Bohannon (Founder Sseko Designs), and Dan Harris (Journalist, 10% Happier Podcast Host). For more information, visit https://www.carrymedia.com
