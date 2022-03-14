Submit Release
Attorney General Moody Releases 2022 Open Government Manual During Sunshine Week

Attorney General Moody Releases 2022 Open Government Manual During Sunshine Week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—In recognition of National Sunshine Week, Attorney General Ashley Moody is releasing the 2022 Government-in-the-Sunshine Manual. The manual is available to download for free on the Florida Attorney General’s website. The Office of the Attorney General writes and publishes the manual online. For decades, the manual has assisted citizens, journalists and government agencies navigate Florida’s open government laws and access public records.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “In recognition of National Sunshine Week, I am proud to release Florida’s 2022 Government-in-the-Sunshine Manual on our website free of charge. Our office works hard every year to produce and publish this important guide that helps citizens navigate Florida’s public records laws and access government meetings.”

The 2022 edition of the Sunshine Manual incorporates laws, judicial decisions and Attorney General opinions in place as of Oct. 1, 2021. Additional information about Florida’s open government laws is available at MyFloridaLegal.com.

The manual is printed through a 44-year partnership with the Florida First Amendment Foundation. The manual can be accessed, for free, by clicking here.

For additional information about open government in Florida, click here. For answers to frequently asked questions about Florida’s Open Government Laws, click here.

