District of Columbia Tax Assessments Shows Signs of Real Estate Market Recovery

The Office of Tax and Revenue (OTR) announced today that it has concluded the annual assessment of all real properties in the District of Columbia for Tax Year 2023. The valuation date for the assessment is January 1, 2022. The assessment notices began mailing on February 24, 2021, to all real property owners in the District of Columbia. A total of 205,768 taxable and exempt real properties were appraised to reflect current market values on January 1, 2022. The assessment notice is NOT a tax bill. The real estate tax for property owners receiving new assessment notices for TY 2023 assessment is not due until March 2023.

The District of Columbia commercial real estate market is beginning to show signs of recovery. Residential and exempt properties also increased in value. The results of the reassessment are summarized below:

The TY 2023 real property assessment notice contains the proposed assessed value for a property as well as the estimated taxable assessment and important information related to property tax relief programs such as the homestead benefit and senior citizen tax relief. In addition, included on the notice is the assigned appraiser’s contact information for taxpayers who wish to discuss their assessment.

District property owners who believe their proposed TY 2023 assessment does not reflect the market value of their property are encouraged to file an appeal on or before April 1, 2020. The appeal process begins when a property owner submits a First Level Appeal Application to OTR. This year, property owners can appeal their assessment online by visiting MyTax.DC.gov under “Real Property.” Also, TY 2023 (Calendar Year ending December 31, 2021) Income and Expense (I&E) report filing for eligible commercial properties is due April 15, 2022. The list of commercial properties that must file I&E reports is on the OTR website.

Property owners can access the following documents:

