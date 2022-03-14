New Design-Build Industry Match Directory Connects Owners and Industry

The nation's only online directory for design-build firms launches today.

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As America enters a new infrastructure investment era, state, local and federal agencies from coast to coast will be looking for qualified design-build teams to deliver the nation’s most cost and time-efficient projects. Now, finding those firms will be as easy as a click of the mouse.

DBIA’s Industry Match is the nation’s only online directory allowing users to search for qualified design-build firms by region, market, specialties, MWDBE, project type and more.

“Owners consistently contact DBIA for lists of design-build firms, firms providing owner advisor services, MWDBE firms and more. In addition, general contractors also turn to DBIA for access to potential team members, particularly specialty contractors and sub-consultants. This new online directory will allow design-build firms to find potential partners and Owners to find experienced design-build teams.” …Lisa Washington, CAE, Executive Director/CEO.

DBIA Industry Match

###

The Design-Build Institute of America is the nation’s expert on design-build project delivery. Our members, including architects, engineers, owners, contractors, manufacturers (and more), are shaping the future, one successful collaboration at a time by practicing Design-Build Done Right®.

About

Design-Build Institute of America is the true authority on Design-Build Done Right®. Comprised of architectural, engineering, and construction professionals, as well as academics, students, and project Owners, its members collaborate and innovate to deliver some of America’s most successful projects. By convening multiple disciplines, the members of DBIA have upended the status quo on projects both big and small to reinvent what design-build can accomplish for our nation. Because DBIA delivers education and certification that drive not just business transformation but industry imagination, the organization inspires both projects and futures. DBIA ensures that everyone in its community—from practitioners to Owners to everyday citizens—takes advantage of the power of design-build so they can realize higher quality outcomes for today and thousands of tomorrows.

https://dbia.org/

