New Design-Build Industry Match Directory Connects Owners and Industry
The nation's only online directory for design-build firms launches today.WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As America enters a new infrastructure investment era, state, local and federal agencies from coast to coast will be looking for qualified design-build teams to deliver the nation’s most cost and time-efficient projects. Now, finding those firms will be as easy as a click of the mouse.
DBIA’s Industry Match is the nation’s only online directory allowing users to search for qualified design-build firms by region, market, specialties, MWDBE, project type and more.
“Owners consistently contact DBIA for lists of design-build firms, firms providing owner advisor services, MWDBE firms and more. In addition, general contractors also turn to DBIA for access to potential team members, particularly specialty contractors and sub-consultants. This new online directory will allow design-build firms to find potential partners and Owners to find experienced design-build teams.” …Lisa Washington, CAE, Executive Director/CEO.
The Design-Build Institute of America is the nation’s expert on design-build project delivery. Our members, including architects, engineers, owners, contractors, manufacturers (and more), are shaping the future, one successful collaboration at a time by practicing Design-Build Done Right®.
