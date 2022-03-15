AQUABLUE Named to Inc. 5000 Regionals List of Fastest-growing Companies in Northeast

AQUABLUE ranked No. 31 on the third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list, representing the most successful companies in the region.

RAMSEY, NJ, USA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • AQUABLUE makes debut on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Northeast Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

• Ranked 31 out of 124 companies after Two-Year Revenue Growth of 490.15%,

• Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals Northeast list had an average growth rate of 208%

Inc. magazine today revealed that AQUABLUE is No. 31 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast region economy’s most dynamic segment– its independent small businesses.

“We are incredibly honored to be ranked so highly in the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list. It is particularly special to note our revenue growth is more than double the average rate of private companies included on this year’s list,” says Chris Marino, CEO of AQUABLUE. “I’d like to thank our team all for their hard work and dedication as they continue to deliver and achieve service excellence for our customers and partners, without whom we would not be where we are today.”

Overperforming on 2021 projections, AQUABLUE increased its year-to-year revenue by 34% and expanded its team by 67%, bolstering leadership organically to build on the success of its Designed-to-Perform model.

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 124 private companies had an average growth rate of 208% percent and, in 2020 alone, they added 5,010 jobs and nearly $2.7 billion to the Northeast region’s economy. Companies based in the New York City and Boston areas had the highest growth rate overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Northeast, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/northeast starting March 15, 2022.

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” says Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc.

ABOUT AQUABLUE

AQUABLUE is a leading integrated telecommunications provider delivering a new service model to respond to enterprises’ most complex connectivity needs. Designed-to-Perform, our solutions integrate bespoke infrastructure engineering, cost optimization intelligence and centralized management.

With decades of experience, AQUABLUE has designed and developed network solutions for the optimal procurement of mission-critical connectivity. Serving customers in healthcare, financial services, media and content, government, education, and large enterprises, AQUABLUE provides customized network design, deployment and account services to drive the highest levels of performance for customers. For more information, visit aquabluenetwork.com.

ABOUT INC. 5000 Regionals

The 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2018 and 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

ABOUT INC. MEDIA

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.