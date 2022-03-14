Global AR/VR in Travel & Tourism Market - Forecasts to 2027

VizioFly, World Travel VR, Ascape VR, Zco Corporation, Cubix, VARS, Giga Works, The Amsterdam VR Company, Infinito VFX, Immersion VR UK, 3D Walkabout, Ignition Immersive, First Airlines, Google, Oculus, Immersive, among others are the key players in the AR/VR in travel & tourism market.

According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global AR/VR in Travel & Tourism Market will grow at a high CAGR value from 2022 to 2027. During the forecast period, the market demand would be as a result of increasing demands for travel and tourism services from diverse regions and accelerated investments in AR/VR in the travel and tourism ecosystem to enhance their products and service capabilities around the globe.







Global AR/VR in Travel & Tourism Market - Forecast to 2027





Key Market Insights

The potential for effectively implementing tourism policy and also proper management has widened with the assistance of AR/VR technologies in tourism

The AR Mobile Apps/Software segment is expected to be the largest segment in the AR/VR in Travel & Tourism market from 2022 to 2027 as per the product outlook

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the global AR/VR in Travel & Tourism market from 2022 to 2027

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)

Augmented Reality

Virtual Reality

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)

Hospitality

In-Flight Entertainment

Travel Booking Services

AR Gamification

Navigating



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)

AR-Powered Glasses

AR Mobile Apps/Software

VR Headsets



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





