NYPD and Washington, DC, MPD Announce Investigation into Several Shooting Incidents

Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell and Chief of Police Robert J. Contee, III of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in Washington, DC, announce that several shootings that occurred in the District of Columbia and New York City have been committed by the same suspect. Both departments are investigating these offenses jointly with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Between the two cities, there have been five shootings, including two homicides. In each offense, the victims were experiencing homelessness.

The most recent shootings occurred in New York City in the early morning hours of March 12. Both incidents involve homeless men who were sleeping on the street and were shot, without provocation, by a male suspect. Below is the timeline of the five shooting offenses, which includes two homicides.

Washington, DC offenses:

On Thursday, March 3, 2022 at approximately 4:00 am, members of the Fifth District responded to the 1100 block of New York Avenue, Northeast for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at approximately 1:21 am, members of the Fifth District responded to the 1700 block of H Street, Northeast for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at approximately 2:54 am, a member of the Metropolitan Police Department was in the area of the 400 block of New York Avenue, Northeast and observed a tent fire. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. Further investigation revealed the remains of an adult male which displayed no signs consistent with life and was pronounced deceased. The victim remained on scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. As a result of an autopsy, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the cause of death was multiple stab and gunshot wounds. The manner of death was ruled a Homicide.

New York City offenses:

On March 12, 2022, at approximately 4:30 am, a 38-year-old male was shot in the arm while sleeping on King Street near Varick Street.

On March 12, 2022, at approximately 5:00 pm, New York City police responded to a 911 call for an unidentified male suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses in the area reported hearing gunshots at approximately 6:00 am.

Given the similarity in the modus operandi of the perpetrator, common circumstances involved in each shooting, circumstances of the victims and recovered evidence, the NYPD, the MPDC and the ATF will jointly investigate these offenses.

Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell said: “Our homeless population is one of our most vulnerable and an individual praying on them as they sleep is an exceptionally heinous crime. We will use every tool, every technique and every partner to bring the killer to justice.”

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert J. Contee said: “From the first incident, the Metropolitan Police has spared no resource in our efforts to identify the suspect behind these cowardly acts. We are committed to sharing every investigative path, clue and piece of evidence with our law enforcement partners to bring this investigation to a swift conclusion and the individual behind these vicious crimes to justice.”

“There will be no resource spared to locate and arrest the individual/s responsible for these incomprehensible acts of violence committed against our community members,” ATF Special Agent in Charge Charlie J. Patterson said. “ATF will utilize our expertise as we continue coordinating and combining efforts with our local, state and federal partners to ensure public safety is restored. Our condolences go out to the family members of those affected by this blatant disregard of human life.”

Below are images of the suspect in Washington, DC and New York City.

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of these incidents should call police in Washington, DC at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to MPD's anonymous text tip line at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for this offense. The ATF Washington Field Division is offering an additional $20,000.

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of these incidents should call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential. A combined reward in the amount of $10,000 is being offered in regard to the below listed incident. Up to $3,500 payable by CrimeStoppers upon arrest and indictment and $6,500 payable by NYPD upon arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this incident.