Exclusive Speaker Interview with GB Sciences Inc. released ahead of the Pain Therapeutics Conference

SMi Group reports: ahead of the Pain Therapeutics Conference, SMi Group caught up with Andrea Small-Howard, GB Sciences Inc.

LONDON, NON UNITED STATES OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group has worked with the Pain Therapeutics industry for 22 years now which has enabled industry experts to come together and share news and best practices about advancements, as well as discussing and solving challenges.

The 22nd Pain Therapeutics will be taking place on 4th – 5th May 2022, in London, UK. The conference will cover the leading advances in pain therapeutics, exploring late development clinical trials, novel treatments for chronic conditions, technology collaboration treatments, using VR and Medical Devices that carry out non-invasive nerve stimulation.

Interested parties can register at: http://pain-therapeutics.co.uk/PR3EIN - register by 31st March 2022 to save £100.

Ahead of the Pain Therapeutics Conference, SMi Group caught up with Andrea Small-Howard, President and Chief Science Officer, GB Sciences Inc to talk about her challenges, upcoming projects and breakthroughs within the pain therapeutics industry. See below an excerpt of the interview:

What do you see as the greatest challenge for you to overcome personally in the pain therapeutics field at the moment?

I believe that novel delivery methods combined with new therapeutic targets will be the key to better pain management solutions, especially for chronic pain. We are working on an oral, time-released delivery system for our lipophilic active ingredients. Our drug prototypes are performing well in animal trials, but there is a lot of work to be done to get them ready for the clinic!

What current hot topic will you be addressing in your presentation and what would you say makes it relevant to 2022?

I will be addressing both the use of novel plant-inspired mixtures of API and novel delivery (as discussed above). The API target more than one of the TRP channel receptors, and we believe that a polypharmaceutical approach has certain advantages in the pain field.

How would you like to see the market develop in the future and where do you think the biggest growth area will be in 2022?

In 2022, I believe that new digital technologies will continue to influence new therapies and how we monitor them. This is good news for the pain therapy market as digital transformations have helped with other human challenges.

To read the full speaker interview please visit: http://pain-therapeutics.co.uk/PR3EIN

Proudly sponsored by: CDHR | Transpharmation

For sponsorship enquiries contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0)20 7827 6156 or agibbons@smi-online.co.uk

For media enquiries, contact Nikisha Galoria on +44 (0) 20 7827 6154 or ngaloria@smi-online.co.uk

SMi’s 22nd Annual Pain Therapeutics Conference

Conference: 4th – 5th May 2022

London, UK

http://pain-therapeutics.co.uk/PR3EIN

#SMiPain

--- ENDS –

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk