The Facial Room Celebrates 22 Years of Partnership With Eminence Organics
The Facial Room, Eminence Organic’s largest authorized online retailer in Canada, celebrates 22 years of partnership with the leading organic skin care company.
I am so passionate and committed to Eminence Organic Skin Care and The Facial Room – to me they go hand in hand.”SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Facial Room was the first Eminence Organics retailer in North America, and now, it is the # 1 Eminence Organics retailer with the most 5-star reviews (700+ and counting).
— Patricia Asmar, The Facial Room
Eminence Organics had just come to North America in 2000 when Patricia Asmar met its founders at a Spa Convention in Vancouver. It stood out to her amongst the sea of different skincare companies selling their lines. So much so that Patricia started The Facial Room in 2000 exclusively with Eminence Organics products. As she is the first to have used and retail Eminence Organic products in North America, it has also helped her become a specialist in Eminence Organic Skin Care. The beautiful and successful partnership is still growing strong 22 years later.
All Eminence Organic Skin Care products are free of parabens and artificial fragrances, propylene glycol, sodium lauryl sulfates, harmful colorants, mineral oils, petroleum and other harsh cosmetic chemicals. The vast majority of Eminence products are vegan and are never tested on animals. Furthermore, Eminence also consistently provides the best value to their customers by offering products made with highly concentrated ingredients, free express shipping, 8 Eminence samples included with every order, and complimentary skin care consultations among other benefits.
The Facial Room offers an exclusive experience that goes beyond delivering premiere quality skincare across Canada. It is their belief that everyone should live in the skin they always wished they could have! That’s why the company is proud and honoured to give their customers personalized skincare advice and product recommendations, based on their unique situation and skin goals.
Owned by esthetician and facialist Patricia Asmar, The Facial Room is a family-owned and operated business in British Columbia. It is Eminence Organic Skin Care’s largest authorized online retailer in Canada. Patricia is a C.I.D.E.S.C.O. trained and internationally certified esthetician with over 27 years of knowledge and experience in the spa industry.
