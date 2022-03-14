The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces the West Palm Beach Area January 2022 Employment Data

Governor DeSantis Announces the West Palm Beach Metro Area Labor Force Up 29,507 Over the Year in January 2022

West Palm Beach, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the West Palm Beach area labor force in January 2022 grew by 29,507 over the year, a 4.1% increase. The West Palm Beach area unemployment rate dropped to 3.4% in January 2022, down from 5.8% reported in January 2021. The West Palm Beach metro area added 30,400 new private sector jobs over the year, a 5.5% increase. In West Palm Beach, the industry gaining the most jobs over the year was leisure and hospitality, increasing by 11,100 jobs.

In total, Florida has gained 124,700 private sector jobs since February 2020, surpassing the employment level before the pandemic by 1.6%. Florida continues to see significant increases in its labor force, growing by 318,000 over the year, as Floridians remain confident in returning to work. Florida’s unemployment rate has lowered to 3.5%, decreasing by 2.5percentage points over the year.

To view the statewide January 2022 employment data, visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases.

###