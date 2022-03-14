Submit Release
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces Southwest Florida January 2022 Employment Data

Governor DeSantis Announces Southwest Florida Labor Force Up More Than 24,000 Over the Year in January 2022

Naples, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Southwest Florida’s labor force has increased by more than 24,568 over the year. The Fort Myers area labor force in January 2022 grew by 15,850 over the year, a 4.5% increase, and the Naples area labor force increased by 8,718 over the year, a 4.9% increase.

The Fort Myers area private sector employment grew by 12,700 jobs over the year, an increase of 5.4%. The industry gaining the most jobs over the year was leisure and hospitality, increasing by 3,600 jobs. The unemployment rate in the Fort Myers area was 3.4% in January 2022, down from 5.5% reported in January 2021.

The Naples area private sector employment increased by 8,000 jobs over the year, an increase of 5.7%. The industry gaining the most jobs over the year was leisure and hospitality, increasing by 3,400 jobs. The unemployment rate in the Naples area was 2.9% in January 2022, down from 4.7% reported in January 2021.

In total, Florida has gained 124,700 private sector jobs since February 2020, reaching 101.6% of the pre-pandemic employment level. Florida continues to see significant increases in labor force, growing by 318,000 over the year, as Floridians remain confident in returning to the labor force. Florida’s unemployment rate has lowered to 3.5%, decreasing by 2.5 percentage points over the year.

To view the statewide January 2022 employment data, visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases.  

 

###

