The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces the Fort Lauderdale Area January 2022 Employment Data

Governor DeSantis Announces the Fort Lauderdale Area Added 43,600 New Private Sector Jobs Over the Year in January 2022

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Fort Lauderdale area added 43,600 new private sector jobs over the year, a 6.1% increase. The area’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.6% in January 2022, down from 6.8% reported in January 2021. The Fort Lauderdale area labor force in January 2022 grew by 37,916 over the year, up 3.8%, and the industry gaining the most jobs over the year was leisure and hospitality, increasing by 14,000 jobs.

In total, Florida has gained 124,700 private sector jobs since February 2020, reaching 101.6% of the pre-pandemic employment level. Florida continues to see significant increases in labor force, growing by 318,000 over the year, as Floridians remain confident in returning to the labor force. Florida’s unemployment rate has lowered to 3.5%, decreasing by 2.5 percentage points over the year.

Data in the month of January indicates that there continue to be many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with nearly 450,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

To view the statewide January 2022 employment data, visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases.

