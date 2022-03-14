Submit Release
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces the Pensacola Area January 2022 Employment Data

Governor DeSantis Announces the Pensacola Area Added 8,200 Private Sector Jobs Over the Year in January 2022

Pensacola, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Pensacola area labor force in January 2022, increased by 7,885 over the year, a 3.5% increase. The Pensacola area unemployment rate was 3.4% in January 2022, down 2.2 percentage points from last year’s rate of 5.6%. The area added 8,200 new private sector jobs over the year, a 5.3% increase. The Pensacola area industry gaining the most jobs over the year was trade, transportation, and utilities, increasing by 2,700 jobs.

In total, Florida has gained 124,700 private sector jobs since February 2020, reaching 101.6% of the pre-pandemic employment level. Florida continues to see significant increases in labor force, growing by 318,000 over the year, as Floridians remain confident in returning to the labor force. Florida’s unemployment rate has lowered to 3.5%, decreasing by 2.5 percentage points over the year.

To view the statewide January 2022 employment data, visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases.  

 

