The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces the Miami Area January 2022 Employment Data

Governor DeSantis Announces the Miami Metro Area Gained More Than 78,000 New Jobs in January 2022

Miami, Fla. —Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Miami area unemployment rate was 3.2% in January 2022, down 3.9 percentage points from the rate of 7.1% in January 2021. The Miami area labor force increased by 36,538 over the year, a 2.8% increase.

In January 2022, Miami added 78,700 new private sector jobs, increasing by 7.9% over the year. The industries gaining the highest number of jobs over the year include leisure and hospitality, increasing by 24,800 jobs; professional and business services, increasing by 21,500 jobs; and trade, transportation, and utilities, increasing by 15,800 jobs. Among all metro areas, the Miami metro area gained the second-highest number of private sector jobs over the year in January 2022.

In total, Florida has gained 124,700 private sector jobs since February 2020, reaching 101.6% of the pre-pandemic employment level. Florida continues to see significant increases in labor force, growing by 318,000 over the year, as Floridians remain confident in returning to the labor force. Florida’s unemployment rate has lowered to 3.5%, decreasing by 2.5 percentage points over the year.

To view the statewide January 2022 employment data, visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases.  

###

