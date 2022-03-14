Dialysis Market: Surge in funding for the development of new products with advanced technology

Dialysis Market Size

The global dialysis market size was valued at $91,205.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $129,756.8 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.7%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in incidences of kidney diseases, surge in prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, and issues related to kidney transplants drive the growth of the global dialysis market. However, complications in dialysis treatment and reimbursement policy concerns in developing countries hinder the market growth. On the contrary, shift in preference of patients for home hemodialysis and increase in market strategies by market players would open new opportunities in the future.

Onkar Sumant, a Manager, Healthcare at Allied Market Research, stated, “Factors that drive the growth of the global dialysis market include rise in incidences of kidney diseases globally. Furthermore, issues related with kidney transplants and increase in occurrences of lifestyle and chronic diseases supplement the market growth. On the contrary, complications in dialysis treatment and concerns regarding reimbursements in emerging nations is likely to hinder the growth of the market. Conversely, change in preference of patients from in-center hemodialysis (ICHD) to home hemodialysis (HHD) and advancements in key alliances by pharmaceutical players such as acquisitions, dialysis product launches, and partnerships are expected to provide new opportunities for dialysis market expansion in the future.”

Covid-19 scenario:

The rise in the number of Covid-19 patients increased the demand for dialysis in case of severe infection.

However, the prolonged lockdown resulted in the supply chain disruption and shortage of raw materials.

The global dialysis market is segmented on the basis of type, product & services, and region.

Based on type, the market is divided into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. The hemodialysis segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market. However, the peritoneal dialysis segment would manifest the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

In 2020, North America accounted for maximum contribution to the total revenue generated owing to the high prevalence rate of diabetes and hypertension, presence of high disposable income, and high adoption rate of technologically advanced products. Moreover, the presence of large number of dialysis centers in this region and a rise in the number of patients with chronic renal and kidney diseases are expected to boost the market growth. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the analysis period, which is attributed to a surge in the incidence rate of kidney failure, low rate of organ transplantation, and rise in healthcare expenditure.

The global dialysis market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Baxter International Inc., Nipro Corporation, B Braun Melsungen Ag, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Becton, Dickinson And Company (C. R. Bard, Inc.), Angiodynamics Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Davita, and Diaverum Deutschland Gmbh.

