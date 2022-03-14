Riders Escape Injury in Pittsburg Snowmobile Crash

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Austin Valladares 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 March 14, 2022

Pittsburg, NH – On Friday, March 12, rescue personnel along with New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers, converged on the area of Corridor Trail 142 near Farr Road in response to a report of two snowmobiles that had collided.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., Colebrook Dispatch received a call that two snowmobiles had collided. Colebrook Dispatch notified members of the Pittsburg Fire Department, 45th Parallel EMS, and New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers. Initial reports of the accident revealed it had occurred on Corridor Trail 142 about two miles from Back Lake Road. Although there were no reported injuries, emergency personnel continued their response as a precautionary measure.

Utilizing Pittsburg Fire Department snowmobiles, emergency personnel arrived on scene and evaluated the two operators involved in the accident. These individuals were identified as Conrad Marsano, 21, of Bristol, Vermont and a 13-year-old juvenile from New Hampshire. Both operators were found to have not sustained significant personal injury and subsequently declined medical treatment. Although both snowmobiles were damaged, they were found to be operable and were ridden from the scene.

After investigating the accident, Conservation Officers cited Marsano for failing to turn right and reduce speed to avoid collision.