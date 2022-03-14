Ramp Closure on the US-250 North to I-70 WB Monday, March 14

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that the ramp from US 250 North to I-70 WB will be closed on Monday, March 14th from 8:00 a.m – 12:00 p.m. There will also be

intermittent right lane closures on the Fulton EB and WB bridges between 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Monday, March 14 th and Tuesday, March 15th. These closures are being

implemented to install permanent signs. Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns

and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the

project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

