Warmer Weather Warning: Be Mindful of Outdoor Smoking Hazards 

STOW — With a week of warmer weather in the forecast, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey is asking residents to be mindful of the fire hazards when smoking outdoors.

“We’ve got some nice weather in the forecast this week, and after a long winter everyone wants to spend a little more time outdoors,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “If you still smoke, please be mindful of the fire hazards when you step out to smoke on a stairway, porch, or balcony.”

Fires often start when smokers drop butts in planters or near the side of buildings, where dried vegetation, mulch, or debris can catch fire. They can also start when cigarettes are ground out on railings, steps, or floors, allowing embers to drift and ignite flammable materials. In a densely built neighborhood, that fire can quickly spread to other buildings and put many people at risk.

“There are no smoke alarms on the outside of the house, so an exterior fire can grow to a dangerous size before anyone is aware of it,” State Fire Marshal Ostroskey said. “There’s no safe way to smoke, but if you must smoke then do it responsibly. Use a sturdy ashtray with water or sand and put it out, all the way, every time.”

The Department of Fire Services created a series of video and audio clips to promote the proper disposal of smoking materials on porches and balconies. They are available in English and Spanish for fire departments, fire educators, social service providers, and state or municipal agencies to use free of charge. Visit the DFS YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/DFSOSFM and view the Smoking Fire Safety playlist.

“Of all the smoking safety steps you can take, the most effective one is to quit,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “You’ll enjoy many more years of fresh air.”

###