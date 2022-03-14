Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market: Growth in patient awareness for the use of nerve repair and regeneration

Nerve Repairs

The nerve repair and regeneration products market includes biomaterials and neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The factors propelling the nerve repair and regeneration market are rise in geriatric population, growing prevalence of neurological and epidemic disorders, and introduction of novel and innovative products for nerve repair and regeneration. However, stringent regulatory requirements for product approvals, lack of skilled professionals, and high cost of the devices restrict the market growth. On the other hand, increase in investment by major medical diagnostics giants and improvement in healthcare facilities in Asia-Pacific are likely to offer immense growth opportunities to the market players.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market was valued at $5,927 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $13,938 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2017 to 2023. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Onkar Sumant, a Manager, Healthcare at Allied Market Research, stated, “North America is expected to dominate the global nerve repair and regeneration market during the forecast period. However, the market is growing at a faster rate in the developing countries, owing to the increase in the number of patients suffering from neurological diseases and improvement in the healthcare facilities.”

Based on products, the neuromodulation surgery devices segment accounted for the largest share of 94.6% in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2023. The same would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.1% during the study period. The other product discussed in the report is biomaterial.

Key Findings of the Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market:

In 2016, the neuromodulation surgery segment accounted for the highest share of the global nerve repair and regeneration market.

The nerve conduits segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.

North America market is dominating the market with a share of over two-fifths of the market.

Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America held the leading position, owing to its well-developed healthcare industry, presence of leading medical diagnostics manufacturers, and rise in number of patients suffering from Alzheimer’s disease & other neurological disorders. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a highest rate with the increase in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases and rise in government initiatives for the improvement of healthcare facilities.

The major companies profiled in the report include AxoGen Inc. (U.S.), Baxter International (U.S.), Boston Scientific Incorporation (U.S.), Cyberonics Inc. (U.S.), Integra Lifesciences Corporation (U.S.), Medtronic Plc. (U.S.), Orthomed S.A.S. (France), Polyganics B.V. (Netherlands), St. Jude Medical (U.S.), and Stryker Corporation (U.S.).

